For those of us who had raked off our perennials, you may have noticed that some of the new growth is discolored and damaged from the recent snow over Easter weekend.
Not only did we receive a fair amount of snow, but cold temps for several days. Amongst my gardens, daylilies and rhubarb took the biggest hit. Peonies didn’t feel a thing!
To freshen up the daylilies, just trim back the discolored leaf tips. You don’t have to, but at least get the ones closest to the house. Once plant tissue is dead, it’s dead. To liven up the rhubarb, which resembles a tiny, blackened cabbage at this point, I will pull off the two to three layers that are damaged. After most perennials grow and continue to develop. You will hardly notice the damage.
A few days ago, I potted up my 2-inch-tall tomato transplants from a seed tray to a deep 6-pack. They should be the perfect size by mid-May. This week I plan to seed cukes, melons and winter squash in peat pots, using my start-them-outside-in-the-tray method, bringing the tray of plants in the garage at night when, and if, temps are below 50.
New things for this year … Clover!
You know from reading my articles, I am not really a turf fan.
It’s such a waste of potential garden space, and all the work it creates – mowing, mowing and more mowing! White clover is a hardy perennial that lives for several years, so plan on re-seeding sometime in the future.
White clover is low growing and can be mowed just like turf. My property has many different areas, full of small and large stumps (thank you, 2006 tornado.) Sections of buckthorn forest, slopes and hillsides that aren’t mowable, but yet need some type of ground cover.
The fact that bees love to forage on the white clover flowers that bloom off and on all summer is an extra bonus. I am hoping this will be miracle clover and compete with the million vines and wild raspberries popping up everywhere.
Also new, will be a Nepeta (catmint) named Purrsian Blue.
This plant makes a perfect ground cover at only 14-inches high and up to 30-inches wide. Planning for these plants to be installed on a fairly steep hillside, only about 15-feet high, but steep. Fragrant and covered with tiny purple flowers, another honey bee delight!
This area is known for ragweed and burdock – hope it can compete!
Also, welcoming Baptisia - Grape Taffy to the garden. I love Baptisia but the size can be imposing. Grape Taffy (don’t you love the name!) is a smaller version of the species and is 2.5'-by-2.5' in size, still like a small shrub. Baptisia is native to most of the United States and is also called Wild Blue Indigo. It is the one of the first perennials to bloom – same time as peonies and stunning together in bouquets.
Two Salvias are arriving as well, Cardonna, which is a spikey bright violet blue, and Moulin Rogue which is a dark deep rose. Salvia’s are tough perennials with a rounded leafy base and spikey stems of flowers that rise above. These plants have square stems as they are from the mint family – a notable trait.
Penstemon - Blackbeard is another chosen selection to fill in the empty spots. Blackbeard has very dark purple foliage with light purple bell-shaped flowers on stiff, wiry stems. The leafy base stays in a nice round shape. In the fall, the stems with the tiny round seed heads can be cut for use in dried arrangements.
Finally, some more Huron Sunrise Miscanthus to add to the grassy slope, previously known as the buckthorn forest No. 1.
How many new plants? You know I am a numbers gal. Let me see … 343 newbies arriving. Yes, I will time myself and let you know how long it takes to plant them!
Our first outdoor market will be at the Best Buy parking lot on Adam’s Street on Saturday, May 2nd, 8-noon. Numerous vendors plan to be there, so stop on out. There will be no kids tent or music yet, as we are not to encourage lingering, only efficient shopping. There will be several handwashing stations throughout the market. Weekday markets will start again in June, Tuesdays at Best Buy, and Thursdays at Old Town Food Hub from 3:30-6. You can also follow the Mankato Farmer’s Market information on our Facebook page.
