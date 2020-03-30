Here I have tulips, lilies and rhubarb. Which means it’s time to get out the stinky animal scare away spray before the deer show up to the emerging salad bar.
Since the rhubarb is just peeking through, that means it will be ready to cut in a week … or shortly after. Rhubarb is a fast-growing herbaceous perennial that can live 15 or more years. One large clump is usually all a family needs for fresh eating.
Is rhubarb a fruit or a vegetable? Yes, to both.
Botanically it is considered a perennial vegetable and closely related to sorrel. From the culinary perspective, since it is prepared with sugar and usually used as a dessert, it is then considered a fruit. To keep your plant healthy and producing, harvest no more than one third of the plant at any one time. Make sure new sprouts are growing before cutting again.
Your plant may survive a total hair cut once, maybe twice, but repeated offenses could end up killing the plant. The solution is to just plant more so you can always have some to pick! Mature plants can be large, so give them plenty of space — at least a 3-foot circle.
Rhubarb is a cool season plant. When warm weather sets in, the plants will bolt and go to seed. That explains why some years it happens earlier than others — it is weather dependent.
Why do they do this? That is their life cycle, production and propagation. When plants start to develop the flower stalk, cut it back to divert the energy back to leaf stalk development. It doesn’t harm the plant to cut off the flower stalk, don’t be shy. Bolting doesn’t change the flavor of the rhubarb and you can use it all summer.
Plants may also bolt when under stress. This can be caused from lack of water, excessive heat and animal damage — like munching deer or insect — pressure can cause a plant to flower prematurely. Rhubarb is very carefree, a great lazy gardener’s plant. Little work. Lots of reward.
Perennial gardening
I am always anxious to shuffle hoe in the perennial garden early in the spring.
Every year, I slice off the tops of a few lily bulbs that are just emerging and hadn’t peeked through yet. You would think I would learn to wait!
Using a pre-emergent herbicide like Preen can be helpful early in the garden. Pre-emergence are only effective against seeds, including vegetable seeds. If you use preen in the vegetable garden, you need to wait until your seedings have emerged.
Even side dressing seed rows can be risky, as Preen can be moved around by wind or rain. Preen is available with fertilizer as well, but it is cheaper to buy your fertilizer separate. Pre-emergence products do not affect established weed plants.
Are they worth it? Personally, I have seen them be effective and the product effect is supposed to last all season. I have also sprinkled it between patio pavers and areas that are difficult to weed by hand. Sounds like a side-by-side experiment for this year!
If you have an asparagus bed, it's time to get it cleaned off.
Cut back any remaining plant stuff and pull any dead or live weeds out. It won’t be long and new spears will be poking through the soil. You can apply a balanced fertilizer like a 10-10-10 at the recommended rate.
Online class
I have decided to present an online vegetable gardening class. The details are below.
Gardening Class: "Starting seeds, and handling transplants."
Class will be held Thursday night, April 2 from 6:30-7:15 p.m. staying on agenda topic, question period from 7:15 until 7:30 p.m. on any vegetable gardening questions.
You will need to download Zoom on your computer or the Zoom app for your phone or iPad. I will open the meeting at 6:20 p.m. to allow everyone time to get situated. You will be able to message me questions during the class.
It will be a combination of power point, props and live feed. This is my first online live class, so be gentle!
The Zoom link is below that will take you to the class. If all goes well, I may follow up with other classes. Please share with your friends. https://zoom.us/j/864211730?pwd=VFg5UlhYSy9KK1pqdU9pOXd1Y29Udz09
Our first outdoor market as of this writing will be at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street on May 2, 8 a.m.-noon. If the opening date changes, it will be posted here. You can also follow the Mankato Farmers Market information on our Facebook page.
