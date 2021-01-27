Yes, the landscape is bleak this time of year, void of much color besides white snow. We do need the snow, however, remember our very dry fall? Did it even rain in November?
There are a few plants that still have a little color to show before the snow gets too deep, and one of them is Symphoricarpus orbiculatus. It might be easier to pronounce by its two common names: Coralberry or Indian Currant.
My plants are about 20 years old. Besides planting them, and trimming off branches for décor, I haven’t touched them! No, they don’t need you. My kind of plant.
Coralberry produces small clusters on non-edible fruits for humans. Birds and small creatures eat them, but they can’t be a favorite as the berries usually make it through the winter. These are small shrubs 3-5 feet tall and wide and gangly in habit. Not a choice for new your home, but great mixed in a shrub border or along a tree line. Coralberry prefers full sun but will also perform well in part shade.
Seed starter repeat. (That time of year.)
I have had a few folks contact me already in regards to how fast their tomatoes plants are growing. Say what???? Planting them correctly is the key to success and at the right time — not too early.
Seeds need to be started in shallow containers. You can use plug trays, foam egg cartons with drain holes or short 6-packs. Pots made of fibers, cardboard egg cartons or homemade pots made of newspapers can quickly mold.
The majority of the seeds we start for veggies need only 6-8 weeks of growth before planting outside. Here in southern Minnesota, we can usually start planting outside about mid-May. Peppers like 8-9 weeks of growth, tomatoes 6-8 weeks.
If you start them too early, your plants will be too tall and leggy and will not transition well to the outdoor wind as easily as short and stockier plants. If a seed does not indicate a planting depth on the packet, the general rule of thumb is three times the thickness of the seed.
A window sill alone is not adequate light for starting quality plants. Yes, they may grow, but after you put those spindly plants in the garden, they will likely need 2-3 weeks to catch up if the wind doesn’t snap them off. The main challenge in growing healthy, stocky plants is plentiful light. It is best to have a florescent light set up.
Lights should always be about 4 inches above the seed trays or plants. You may need to place bumpers under your containers or trays to create the 4-inch distance as plants grow at different rates, or be able to raise and lower the lights.
Seeds should be planted in a soil less mix. Never use bagged garden soil or soil directly from your garden for seedlings. Soilless mix or a seed starter mix will be disease free and offer good drainage. Do not overpot by starting seeds in large containers — think the size of an standard ice cube for soil space or less per seed.
Seeds and plants should stay moist but not saturated or left standing in water and containers should drain freely. Air Flow is critical. Running a fan on low in the plant area will help to keep the plant tissue dry (less disease issues) and also simulates wind, which creates a thicker plant and easier transition to the windy outdoors.
When the seedlings are 1-2 inches tall, and large enough to handle, transplant into the next size larger container. An example would be from an egg carton to a medium 6- pack size, or from a small 6-pack size to a 2-inch pot.
Tomatoes benefit from being repotted two to three times before going in the garden. Each time sinking the stem deeper into the next size pot. Vine crops like melons and squash do not like to have their roots disturbed so for those I use peat pots. The entire peat pot gets planted in the garden.
After having a few peat pot plants fail, I dug them up to find the roots never grew out through the pot like they are supposed to. So now, I at least rip the bottom open and one or more sides to help them along. These plants only need 4 weeks of growth to be a good size for the garden, so start about mid-April. Be patient. Unless you have a hot house, you won’t be planting warm weather veggies outside until May … that is over 3 months away.
Stop by the Mankato Farmers’ Market at Drummers Garden Center. Hours are 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. for the final indoor market is Feb. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.