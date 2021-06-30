Rain. Wonderful rain. I certainly hope each and every one of you in this area received some.
The past few rains — a long time ago — always registered 2/10 in my rain gauge. Seemed odd that it was always just that! Well, after torrential rains on Saturday, 2/10 just could not be right! Yup, there was a crack in the bottom of the gauge. My neighbor verified that we had received 1.7 inches of much-needed rain.
What can we be doing in the garden this time of year besides weeding? Deadheading is an ongoing task and is started whenever the head is dead!
When deadheading plants, do not cut back more than necessary, just the brown parts. Iris, peonies, dianthus and some salvias are already waiting to be cut back. In my gardens the plantings are very thick so I usually just trim and drop the dead parts if small, no one can see the mess.
In the fall it all gets raked up together when the entire garden is cut back. Plant debris that may have leaf spot, like iris, should not be left in place to spread. Take this type of stuff to the local compost, away from your yard.
During long stretches of drought, plants can suffer just like we do! Lullaby, my latest blooming peony, didn’t even have the strength to open its blooms this year. Despite some watering from the local gardener — it wasn’t enough. They are definitely on the deadhead list and looking forward to them being spectacular next year.
I saw a conversation on Facebook about Hydrangeas, specifically Endless Summer and a variety of issues.
First of all, not being the promised color … But something different. Soil acidity is the deciding factor here. Blue hydrangeas need soil acidity under six. A soil acidity of six to seven will produce purple, bluish-pink flowers. You can purchase fertilizer products to assist with this.
Some gardeners use coffee grounds and 1 cup of vinegar in 1 gallon of water to increase acidity. The normal soil pH around our area is about 6.5, so plants may need a little help. Correct care of the plants is also critical for them to reach their potential.
This hydrangea should receive 6 hours of sunlight here in zone 4 per day – with dappled sun in the midafternoon. It is also critical, that pruning is done correctly for each type of plant.
Endless Summer blooms on old and new wood. Last year’s growth is considered “old wood.” If you prune them back in the spring or fall, you have pruned off half of the potential “old wood” blooms.
Each year, “new wood” flowering stems will appear that will also produce flowers. Those stems will be next year’s “old wood” flowers. In the woody plant world, some plants bloom on old wood, new wood or both. Research what you have before you cut.
If you are getting lush growth but no flowers, you are likely over-fertilizing, using the wrong type of fertilizer or your location is too shady. A ratio of 10-30-10 is what is best for most flowering plants. By mid-August, fertilizing should stop for nearly all garden plants. They need to start shutting down to survive winter, not be encouraged to keep flourishing. New soft growth on woody plants late in the fall, may not survive.
Overwatering can also stress out any plants. Apply 1-2 inches per week total, in one to three applications. You should not be watering the same plants every day unless they are in containers. If daily watering is part of your routine, then only water one-third of your garden each day.
Endless summer is rated as a zone 4 plant. That means it should survive our average winter with no extra protection. Well, we know how that can go! Mulching the base after the ground is staying frozen can only help. Why risk it! Personally, I have purchased several hydrangeas this year, looking forward to them in the garden.
Visit us at the Mankato Farmers’ Market. We are located at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 3:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Stop by and get locally grown plants, vegetables, peas, onions, honey, syrup, soaps, textiles and more. You can follow my Facebook business page at Market Bakery.
