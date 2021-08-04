A reader had a question at the Farmers’ Market about what appears to be rusty streaks on daylilies. This time of year, many plants will start to show more visible signs of disease and viruses, perennials and veggies alike.
Mid- to late in the season, the evidence is more pronounced as it spreads through the plants and throughout the garden. This should be a reminder for next spring to start — and keep — on a regular fungicide spray program. Good intentions often drop by the wayside as the season progresses – I know this firsthand!
Using summer mulch like straw helps to reduce soil splash which is one of the ways problems spread from plant to plant. This summer has been very dry so spreading issues from plant to plant isn’t as big of an issue. However, lack of rain has put our plants under stress which in turn makes them more susceptible to disease issues.
Many of our usual beautiful plants may look rusty or have lots of dead leaves forming. Prolonged drought is likely to blame. Any of the dead leaves can be cut out, dead is dead – no amount of rain will make them green again.
In addition to low rain, the extreme heat has helped to curl the leaves quicker. Many of my plants located around or near the boulders in my garden have suffered extra from the thermal heat the stone creates!
August blooms
What’s blooming in your August garden? Right now, I have tall garden phlox, daylilies finishing up, some salvias, balloon flowers – not much this time of year. Check out my photo of a spider in a daylily waiting for lunch!
What is not blooming are my dead tomato plants. What a sad situation. I can’t remember a time when a tomato wasn’t waiting to be picked in my garden and sliced into a BLT! What am I to do with all the bacon I hoarded? What or who is to blame for the tomato debacle?
Last year I purchased a truckload or two of soil to top-dress the garden areas with. Since I have successfully grown in the same areas for years … I think a soil test is in order. The pepper plants were also affected. Stunted, scraggly-looking plants that did not grow.
Fall is right around the corner and many folks add mum pots to the front steps. Mums are also a great addition to any perennial garden. There probably aren’t many grandma gardens without them. This grandma grows Purple Waters.
When most garden perennials are saying goodbye for the year, mums are just starting their show. Here are some planting tips for mums: plant early in the season so the plant gets established before winter. After August, only purchase perennial plants that are at least 1 gallon in size so you are transplanting a decent size root system. It’s too late to put in a 3-inch pot size and expect success.
Use several inches of straw or bark mulch around the crown of the plant. Mulch will greatly help in reducing soil moisture loss. Mums are very shallow-rooted plants. They are one plant I will give you permission to water more often!
Mums should be planted in full sun and wind protection is helpful. You can either cut back the dead material in the fall or the spring. Also be sure to cut top growth to remove, never pull on the plant. Trust me on this, I have accidentally pulled several plants out of the ground over the years, either when pruning or raking around. A tine on the rake gets caught in the plant and out it comes.
Not all mums are hardy to this zone. Even mums that are listed as zone 4, seldom make it beyond a couple of years. Of the 30 or so varieties of Minnesota Mums I used to grow for bouquet sales, only Peach Centerpiece stood the test of time, lasting 6 years.
Usually, non-hardy mums are used in big baskets for fall decorations. I say why buy throwaway plants? Buy perennials, even if they only last a few years, they are still a better value than a 2-month display. Mums are also long-lasting in bouquets.
Last week I ran into my cousin DJ at the Mankato Farmers Market. When I am out in the gardens, I often think of my grandma and her sisters, the “Fischer” girls who always had something blooming in the yard. My love of plants must come from them!
Visit us at the Mankato Farmers’ Market! We are located at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street. Saturdays from 8 a.m. – noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30-6 p.m.
Stop by and get locally grown plants, honey, syrup, soaps, textiles, baked goods, crafts, woodworking, pies, hot coffee, jams, cheeses, locally raised meats and eggs. You can follow my Facebook business page at Market Bakery.
