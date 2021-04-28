For those of you with strawberry plants, they should be actively growing by now.
Strawberry plants are prolific, throwing off daughter plants throughout the season. Where there was one, there now is thirty. Each plant needs its own personal space the size of a dinner plate.
Does that exist anywhere in the patch? Is it possible except the first year? Gardeners love plants, so it is difficult for us to thin the herd and pull out those extra plants. Overcrowding, is the main problem as plants compete for moisture, nutrients and sunshine.
The strawberry has what we refer to as seeds on the outside. There are about 200 of these on every berry, large or small. When a berry fails to grow to the normal expected size it will appear to have more seeds, when in fact the problem is there is less of the fruity goodness!
What we refer to as the seeds are actually tiny dried fruits called achenes, with a seed inside them. The fleshy part is actually the achenes (ovary) receptacle. What can you do to correct a seedy problem and increase the size of the receptacles? Thin the plants to one, every 8-12 inches … Cringe.
The quality or quantity question again. Strawberries need regular watering in the spring to produce the expected size fruits, just depending on rain doesn’t always work. In early spring apply a balanced fertilizer like a 10-10-10, following recommended amounts on the package.
Propagating
Some gardeners are obsessed with propagating plants. I can count myself among them … Can you have too many?
How about propagating those plants that have a woody base — when splitting them with a shovel is surely death? One method of plant propagation for woody plants is called mound layering or stooling. This is fairly easy for an experienced gardener. Plants that would respond well to this would be perovskia aka Russian Sage, hydrangea, forsythia or lilac to name a few.
From a healthy and vigorous plant, select fatter, pencil size stems. Skinny stems would be to challenging to prepare. Do not prepare more than 20% of the total available stems on the plant. Eventually you will be removing them completely, but you still want the mother plant to be self-sustaining.
Using a sharp knife, cut a small nick on the undersides of the stems about 1-2 inches from the crown. After all of the desired stems are nicked, pile a mound of soil over the crown on the plant, covering all of the nicked stems with at least an inch of soil. Apply water once a week and keep moist but not soggy. Check the soil level after a heavily rain or watering to make sure the soil has not washed away and reapply with soil as needed.
After about one month, pull some of the soil back and check for root growth from the nicked area. When root growth seems to be 1/2-1 inch long, you can start to prune off the shoots from the mother plant. Some stems may take longer to root. Have a pail of water with you to immediately place the cuttings in. Be sure to handle them quickly so they don’t dry out. Pot them up to grow on for a few weeks in a partially shaded outdoor location.
You can also plant directly into nursery bed, providing shade and wind protection for several days. After you have gotten all of your cuttings, remove the excess soil from the crown of the plant in a one-week period, not all at once. You can start this process now, but should stop by mid-June. Small plants will need a couple months of good growing weather to establish enough to make it through their first winter.
Mankato Farmers’ Market outdoor markets will start this Saturday at the Best Buy parking lot 8 a.m. to noon. Weekday markets are held on Tuesday and Thursday – both at Best Buy from 3:30 to 6 p.m. starting in June. On Saturdays we will have a “take and make project” for kids available while they last at the market trailer. To respect everyone’s health, and ensure that the market can stay open, please do the following if you plan to shop.
• Stay home if you are sick
• Send only one healthy family member to shop
• Keep a 6-foot distance from others
• Make a list to expedite your shopping trip
• Wash your hands often, stations will be set up
• No onsite consumption of food
• Shop with your eyes, vendors will handle itemsmain story
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.