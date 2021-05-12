Every year about this time I look at my locust tree and wonder … Are you dead? All the other trees in my yard are leafed out, but yet no leafing on the locust. It’s a yearly thing.
Some plants have already fully developed, flowered and are basically done for the year, and there sits the locust. Other perennials who share the lateness of the locust are Joe Pye Weed, Baptisia and Asclepias. One of these springs I will be installing plants on top of them, forgetting they are there!
Another plant up and going is asparagus. If you are starting a patch, purchase plants/roots that are two to three years old. Prepare the bed deeply, turning over the soil and getting it as weed free as possible. An asparagus patch can last a lifetime if taken care of so give it the best start possible.
If you have perennial weed issues, especially grasses, try spraying before the spears emerge. Once the spears emerge you should stop spraying anything for weed control. Once the ferns appear it is hard to get in the jungle of plants to weed at all. Cultivating with hand tools should cease once spears are popping up, it is too easy to accidentally destroy emerging tips that are just below the soil line.
This is also a good time of year to spread a 10-10-10 fertilizer and gently rake in where you can. On a new planting, only cut 1/3 or less of the spears the first year, allowing the plant to become more established. In the second year you can generally cut half or more of the spears. If the plants are wimpy, cut less — more robust, cut more.
In the fall, do not remove the fern growth until it is browned and dead. While they are green, the ferns are making food for the root system. Some folks harvest the asparagus when it is barely peeking out of the ground — not really sure why they rob themselves of a longer stalk of green goodness. If the stems are thinner than a pencil, just leave them to fern out.
If you are like most avid gardeners, it is easy for the plant order or shopping cart to get out of control. In an effort to curb my own plant buying habits, I gave away a trailer load of pots and containers three years ago. Then last year I gave away stacks of smaller pots … If I only could remember to who? Well, I should have known better, known the plant person inside me. Now I have about 150 plants that need larger pots and I have none! Who was I kidding.
After Friday, there appears to be a four-day stretch of temps above 50 at night. That’s when you can start to install your warm weather crops. You already did? Plants like peppers, tomato and eggplant dislike the cold and are likely under stress if already planted out.
When soil is still too cold for the plant roots, tomato plants can sometimes get a purple cast to them. This is an issue that occurs when the plant cannot take up phosphorus because the soil is too cold. As the season progresses and soil temps warm up, it should eventually correct itself. There is no need to intervene if your soil is healthy. If the purplish coloring continues throughout the season, you may have soil deficiencies and should have a soil test.
Visit us at the Mankato Farmers’ Market! We are located at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street. Stop by and get local grown plants, honey, syrup, soaps, textiles, baked goods, crafts, woodworking, pies, hot coffee, jams, local raised meats and eggs. Our Saturday schedule is from 8 a.m. — noon.
We will also be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30-6:00 p.m. – both at Best Buy starting in June. On Saturdays we will have a “take-and-make project” for kids available while they last at the market trailer. You can follow my Facebook business page at Market Bakery. To respect everyone’s health, and ensure that the market can stay open, please do the following if you plan to shop:
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Send only one healthy family member to shop.
• Keep a 6-foot distance from others.
• Make a list to expedite your shopping trip.
• Wash your hands often, stations will be set up.
• No onsite consumption of food.
• Shop with your eyes, vendors will handle items.
