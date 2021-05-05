Sometimes a weed looks so magnificent, you have to stop and take a picture. This was the case on Sunday when I happen to meet this regal Mullein plant.
Verbascum thapsus, commonly known as Mullein, is largely considered a weed, but also has medicinal properties. This plant is a biennial, growing a lush foliage base in the first year of its life. Year two, the base regrows and so does a 5–10-foot flower stalk.
That’s it folks, it’s done. It does leave behind seeds that can be viable in the soil for hundreds of years. Mullein seeds need to be on the soil surface, needing light to germinate. Herds of mullein can be found in areas where the soil was recently worked and seeds were brought to the surface. They thrive in neglected areas, like behind this air conditioning unit in my picture.
There are numerous cultivars of Verbascum for the garden, if only “Southern Charm” was hardy here! So is common mullein a weed? Only the gardener can decide!
Acclimating annual transplants
Soon will be time to start acclimating your veggie and annual transplants to the great outdoors.
The terms acclimating, toning or hardening off — all describe the process of conditioning transplants you grew yourself to the garden … Successfully!
Toning is a transition period for the plant from its warm cozy nursery to the brutal outdoors. How long does it take? Depending on your outdoor conditions and the condition of your plants, around three to seven days. Fewer days are needed if weather is warm and later in May.
Wind is the biggest trouble maker for your new plants. You may be able to reduce some of the wind by using metal cans around your plants as protectors or something similar.
Even shade is more intense light than your fluorescents. Direct sun can quickly burn young plant tissue in a very short time. Transplant on a cloudy day, or late in the day if sunny.
If the plants were grown in a glass greenhouse, they will already be accustomed to real sun. Normally a greenhouse or indoor plant area is very humid. This can be another big climate change — drying winds.
Soil temperature is an often-overlooked factor in successful transition. For warm weather vegetables: tomato, peppers and vine crops your soil temp should be near 70 degrees. Around here in climate zone 4, that is about mid- to late May. No matter how carefully you protect the top growth, the roots are critical. Cold soil can stunt the growth and the plant can easily become weakened and more susceptible to disease, disorders and death. I use a food thermometer (designated for the garden) to test soil temps.
Overnight air temps should be above 50 degrees for warm weather plants. Even though they may survive just above freezing, repeated nights of colder temps will only stress the plants. Have a plan and a system to cover plants from frost damage ready to go.
Seeds can be planted anytime the soil has warmed. Seeds can think on their own, and they won’t germinate until the conditions are just right for them — moisture, warmth and light or lack of light. It’s no coincidence that all the pigweed sprouts on the same day … No question they are a weed!
Seeds that are planted way too early can rot if the soil is cold and wet. Check the germination time on your packets, plan for them to emerge about May 15 for warm weather crops.
For information on invasive weeds in Minnesota, check out this link for the MN DNR.
dnr.state.mn.us/invasives/terrestrialplants/index.html
Visit us at the Mankato Farmers’ Market! We are located at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street. Stop by and get local grown plants, honey, syrup, soaps, textiles, baked goods, crafts, woodworking, pies, hot coffee, jams, local raised meats and eggs.
Our Saturday schedule is from 8 a.m. — noon. We will also be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30-6:00 p.m. – both at Best Buy starting in June. On Saturdays we will have a “take and make project” for kids available while they last at the market trailer.
You can follow my Facebook business page at Market Bakery. To respect everyone’s health, and ensure that the market can stay open, please do the following if you plan to shop.
• Stay home if you are sick
• Send only one healthy family member to shop
• Keep a 6-foot distance from others
• Make a list to expedite your shopping trip
• Wash your hands often, stations will be set up
• No onsite consumption of food
• Shop with your eyes, vendors will handle items
