The unintended. The things in the garden we create, overlook, postpone, tend and nurture without even knowing.
The free-standing deck in the garden, perfect for two chairs — aka the snake den. The pile of weeds you left heaped up last week, now known as the happily growing weed mound. The arborvitae with its outstretching prickly branches — aka the rabbit hut. The hole the raccoon dug and you didn’t fill in, now known as the ankle twister. Yes, raccoons dig holes to excavate and eat all the turtle eggs.
And then there are the unintended desirable plant issues.
Right now, I have some unplanned experiments going on. Let’s talk tomato plants. Sometimes we just have to face the embarrassments of life, and this year, they are my tomato plants. So bad … I can’t even bear to post a picture.
Normally, I would have just trashed them by now, but I am curious and always needed something to write about, we shall follow their progress or lack of. Located in last year’s spot, which grew nice, not terrific, but nice tomatoes are this year’s six candidates. Three of them have already been replaced. Four of the six I started from seed and grew them on to transplants. Two of the six were purchased. Had they only been mine, the mystery would be easier to solve. In that case, I would say it was something that did or didn’t occur in the transplant stage.
All of the plants have barely grown in the past 5 weeks and are multi-colored, purple, yellow, etc. Liquid fertilizer has done nothing. Watering has done nothing. I should know how to grow this simple fruiting plant, right? The soil test showed a pH of 6.5, so what can be wrong? Full sun, no insect issues, no gardener spraying nearby. Barely alive. As long as they are alive, I will keep watch to try to solve this aggravating mystery. What about my BLTs? My annual salsa day with the grandsons? Sad.
In the overlooked category, we have the dead-looking American Cranberry shrubs of 4 weeks ago. This dry summer is not good for plants or people. You may recall, I told you how I cut them back to the crown. Well, I am happy to report there is new leaf growth as hopefully seen in this week’s photo. The real test will be if they come back next year. Certainly, I lost 3 years of growth cutting them back, but hopefully, they will survive. They now receive weekly watering or more from this once negligent gardener.
If you have a dead-looking shrub, remember the top will usually always die before the crown/trunk. Try cutting it back, removing all the dead parts, water weekly and see what happens. This method does not work for fruit trees as mostly all are grafted.
If you have fringe areas on your property or live in the country, you may be dealing with an aggressive weed called Palmer’s Amaranth. It is listed on the Minnesota Noxious weed list. This amaranth has become resistant to many weed killers. When a weed can grow 3 inches a day, it needs to be stopped!
They are easy to remove by hand when they are small. They grow in large patches so you can pull a handful at a time. Mowing by itself doesn’t completely solve the problem as plants will just regrow and produce seed close to the ground (next years’ trouble makers). I am happy to report that I have had initial success using Gordons Brush Killer. The plants suffered a good initial knockdown, and I will update you with the final results later.
Roundup did nothing to stop the plants last year. These plants aren’t blooming yet, so beneficial insects are not visiting. Left unattended, these noxious weeds can grow 6-8 feet tall and produce 250,000 seeds per plant. Palmer’s Amaranth can be devastating to food crops.
