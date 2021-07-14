Rhubarb getting skinny? Time to give it a break!
Mine needs a break too as it gets cut weekly for muffins and scones for the Mankato Farmers’ Market. Good thing I have several plants so we only cut a few per plants per week. Rhubarb stalks do not get mysteriously “poisonous” after the Fourth of July. They are safe to eat all season – most folks are probably just getting tired of it by then.
What do vinegar, Epsom salts and Dawn dish soap all have in common? They are all ingredients in a homemade weed killer that may or may not work. Once it is sprayed on, the acid in the vinegar dissolves the waxy protective coating on the leaves, leaving them unprotected from the sun’s rays. So much so, you can even see some curl up before your eyes!
This concoction may work on small, young annual weeds, but it has no long-term effect on perennial weeds like dandelion or thistle. You can however spray them regardless to just experience the joy of seeing them curl up. Horticulture vinegar has a higher acid concentration but has the same end result for twice the cost.
A few years back I did a side-by-side experiment with grocery store vinegar and horticultural vinegar with no difference. Having owned a “certified organic farm,” and later a “certified naturally grown” operation, I can tell you weeds are a problem.
In fact, the single biggest problem a small farmer can deal with. It is not just that they are unsightly, but they steal nutrients and water from your desirable plants. Weeds are strong competitors and can also shade out young crops and take over quickly.
Remember when I told you Palmers Amaranth can grow 3 inches in a day — up to 8-feet tall? Sunday was a great day at my hacienda for pulling large amaranth plants that are on the fringe of my property. Soil moisture was perfect for hand pulling, some 4-feet tall already.
Tall weeds can be difficult to spray. That’s where the “step it down” method works well. Using my highly trained foot, I step the weed down without breaking it so it is somewhat on the ground. Then spray it. Just be sure to slowly release it so it doesn’t spring back and drip on you or other good plants. Yes, weeds are a problem.
Sharing my Pesto recipe again, it’s that time of year. Here is how to save the goodness of garden basil to enjoy later by making pesto starter packs for winter.
Harvest several stems to make it worth your while to haul the blender out. Pick off the basil leaves and place them in the blender jar with olive oil. Blend to make thick paste-like ketchup, more leaves than oil. You will need to stir it around to make this happen, pushing the leaves down, a lot.
Adding garlic or salt at this point can make it become bitter while in the freezer —yes, even canning salt. Then I freeze about 1/2 to 3/4 cup of the green pasty deliciousness in Ziplock snack bags, placing the snack bags inside a gallon freezer bag to help keep it fresh.
When you want to use, unthaw a snack bag and add the other ingredients and warm it up:
• 1/2-1 cup olive oil
• 1/2-1 cup shredded or grated parmesan
•1-2 tablespoons minced garlic
•1/4 — 1/2 cup ground almonds, pine nuts or walnuts
• salt and pepper to taste, stir over hot pasta or ladle over chicken or pork
When you are picking basil leaves from your plants, you should never pick more than a third of the leaves or cut a third of the stems at any one time. Then, allow a week or more for recovery. If it is late in the season or frost is approaching, then don’t be shy – cut it all.
Visit us at the Mankato Farmers' Market. We are located at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 3:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Follow my Facebook business page at Market Bakery. To respect everyone’s health, and ensure that the market can stay open, please stay home if you’re sick, send one healthy family member to shop and wash your hands often if you plan to shop.
