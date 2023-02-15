MANKATO — Country stars Gary Allan and Tracy Lawrence are set to perform May 27 at Mankato's Vetter Stone Amphitheater.
The show, tickets for which go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, is part of the duo's eight-state, two-week tour that kicks off May 18 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Both Allan and Lawrence have a string of hit singles. Allan grew up in musical home and began playing gigs at age 13. His first album, "Used Heart for Sale," produced a country radio hit with "Her Man." He's produced 10 studio albums to dats.
Lawrence grew up in the South and played guitar for and sang in his church choir. The release of his first album in 1991 was delayed when he was shot trying to stop three assailants from raping a friend he was walking home. That album, "Sticks and Stones," saw its title track reach No. 1 on the Billboard country charts.
