By Robb Murray
The Mankato Figure Skating Club’s annual ice show returns this weekend with a performance that’s sure to chill you out.
The show, “Frozen Princess On Ice,” features skating performances that visually tell the story of the popular Disney film “Frozen.”
Skaters have spent the last three weeks practicing, rehearsing and preparing for the show that, for the club, is its most visible and well-known event of the year.
“I would say 97% of their year is spent on individual accomplishments and goals,” Emily Christenson said. “This show is kind of our biggest opportunity to show the community what we do here.”
While the story of “Frozen” is among Disney’s most popular, here’s a quick synopsis from the internet for the uninitiated:
When their kingdom becomes trapped in perpetual winter, fearless Anna joins forces with mountaineer Kristoff and his reindeer sidekick to find Anna’s sister, Snow Queen Elsa, and break her icy spell. Although their epic journey leads them to encounters with mystical trolls, a comedic snowman, harsh conditions and magic at every turn, Anna and Kristoff bravely push onward in a race to save their kingdom from winter’s cold grip.
The Mankato Figure Skating Club’s show will present that story with costumes, props, music and, most of all, skating.
Each year the show theme is chosen after a vote by the skaters. “Frozen” was this year’s clear winner.
Seniors Olivia Anderson, Dani Fischer and Brynn Grommersch said they’re anxiously awaiting the show.
“Ever since the movie ‘Frozen’ came out, a lot of us were wanting to do it for a show,” Fischer said. “It obviously works really well with figure skating.”
Joining the club provides not only an opportunity to hone talents and skills, but it can also be beneficial socially.
“I like learning new things and getting to know new people,” Anderson said.
Grommersch agreed: “I like to try new things and get outside of my comfort zone. I go to a really small school, so I like making friends outside of that. And I like to see all the skaters improve throughout the year.”
Christenson said the club is hoping this year’s show will be a big one. Last year’s, she said, was the first “normal” one following a few pandemic years. This year they’re hoping a show built around a popular Disney film will attract the kind of crowds they saw before the pandemic.
“We think it is really going to be a huge hit since we’re doing ‘Frozen,’” she said. “This is something everyone looks forward to. We have repeat audience members that say each year, ‘I can’t wait to see what you show us next year.’ This is the big shebang for everyone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.