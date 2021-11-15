Q. I love the holiday times and I especially love baking. I want to get my daughter and young grandchildren involved. Do you have any tips on how to get them interested?
A. Parents and grandparents love making holiday memories and there's no better activity for this than baking with your grandkids. It is reason enough to risk getting flour onto your kitchen floor. Nothing beats the smell of freshly baked goods, especially during this magical time of year. Revel in this sweet-smelling activity and invite the aunties, uncles and cousins over for even more fun.
Baking and cooking in general, are wonderful activities for the young and old alike and can even help teach literacy and life skills. Don’t believe me? Keep reading for added benefits of baking.
Baking helps reinforce what kids are learning every day. It also covers a wide array of life skills, including shopping for ingredients, sequence of steps, measuring and even cleaning up.
Here are a few ways baking together can help:
Science and math skills. Explain the role of baking soda and powder in baked goods and how they differ from yeast. Recipes may involve multiplication or fractions.
Problem solving. What happens when you run out of an ingredient? Or you lack the exact size pan the recipe recommends? Your child will learn how to solve these little problems, which is practice for tackling bigger ones later in life.
Tips for getting started
Pick out a recipe together.
Get tools that are easy to use with young children. Look for large numbers, visible lines and sturdy spoon handles. A whisk, two baking sheet pans, three nested mixing bowls, 9- by 13-inch cake pan, 9-inch square cake pan, 12-cup muffin tin and two bread loaf pans can get you started. A rolling pin is helpful, but a 1-inch by 1-foot dowel rod works just as well for kids.
Store the tools in a low cupboard or drawer and let the kids help you get them out. Allow time to read the recipe together and assemble the ingredients and pans before you start.
Teach your children the difference between dry and liquid measuring cups. Measure liquids flat on the counter with a liquid measuring cup. To measure dry ingredients, fluff into dry measure cups, then level off.
