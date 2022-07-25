Q: Help! Mealtime is a nightmare at our house. My toddler only ever wants to eat buttered noodles. What can I do?
What is a parent to do when they are in the thick of mealtime meltdowns? Luckily, there is a wide variety of tips and tricks to best navigate feeding toddlers. Welcome to low-stress mealtimes that will set your child up for success with eating while building a happy and healthy relationship with food.
So where does mealtime struggle stem from? Research shows pressuring a child to eat will create more resistance and leads to pickier eating. “Pressure” comes in various forms. It may look like begging your child to eat just one more bite, trying to convince your child that something is good, telling them they can’t have dessert until they eat their vegetables, or telling them they can’t leave the table until their plate is empty. In a high-pressure environment, the child doesn’t feel safe to try new foods. Research shows when parents are over involved with their children’s eating, these children are more likely to turn into adults with food issues. So what is the solution for avoiding these issues with food at the table?
Rather than begging or forcing, the long-term approach for less stressful mealtimes is actually to be overly relaxed about eating. Aim for a very low-stress environment where mealtimes can really be for a time to bond and a time to form healthy food relationships. The goal is to have a table that is a safe place to learn, explore and grow — the goal is not perfection but to set up an environment to support a child’s journey in learning how to eat to honor their body rather than our expectations as parents.
The Golden Rule for mealtimes is the Division of Responsibility: The parent provides, and the child decides.
■ The parent provides: what the meal is; where the meal is; when the meal is;
■ The child decides: which of the foods served they will eat; how much of the foods served they would like to eat.
Keep in mind these top tips from a registered dietitian on making mealtime a success:
1. Keep offering new exposures and repeated exposures and trust the process. It may take 15-20 and even up to 100 exposures for a child to learn to like a food.
2. Do keep portion sizes very small (1/2 of a bite or less), as overloading their plate can be overwhelming. Try offering a new food with a “safe” food they have already tried and enjoyed to help build their confidence.
3. Offer meals and snacks every 2-3 hours and avoid grazing to ensure your child comes to the table hungry.
4. Do NOT put desserts on a pedestal. Rather than making desserts a rare treasure, reinforce that all foods are equal. Try not to get overly excited when you offer your child a treat. Also, avoid bribing with food or treats. Serve desserts in the same way you serve chicken or vegetables.
Ready to try it tonight? Follow this process and see what happens:
1. Put their plate down with small portions of the foods you’ve prepared.
2. Remind them to listen to their bodies.
3. Release expectations and don’t comment on their eating.
4. Surrender to the process.
5. Stay consistent.
You can also involve your child in grocery shopping and in food preparation. This involvement makes foods seem less scary and gives them pride to try their creation.
