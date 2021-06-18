Over the years, I’ve devised a foolproof list of gifts to purchase for Dad when I’m in a rut: chocolates, baseball caps, whiskey and coffee mugs.
It’s the perfect list for him. The bag of chocolates gets devoured within a week. All the evidence of the chocolate that’s left is empty wrappers neatly packaged back into the bag in his “secret” snack drawer (which has been the same exact drawer my whole life).
The whiskey’s enjoyed over months in his “Best Papa Ever” glassware from previous years. Baseball caps, though not always worn, sometimes get weathered enough that it’s time for a new one. The old caps are added to his prolific collection on the top shelf of his closet.
And the coffee mugs … Well, they’re not used, for whatever reason. Their sole purpose in this world is to be filled with magical caffeinated juices. Instead, they remain on display on the tippy top of the built-in cabinets in the living room.
That’s OK though — they’re his mugs.
The list was made mainly because I could never pin down exactly what Dad would like for a gift. Not only is he the most easygoing and low-maintenance guy, but he also doesn’t talk much.
I learned over the years that if I wanted to get him a gift he’d like, I’d have to listen to the smallest of cues — “My winter gloves are destroyed” or “That’s a nice grill” — months before the gift-giving celebration. But that’s only if he reveals what he truly wanted, which rarely happens.
Even when asked directly, Dad’s response is that he doesn’t want anything. At least nothing extravagant or perhaps unnecessary. The only thing he’s mentioned was that he’d really like a winning lottery ticket.
So the list remained stagnant — caps, whiskey, chocolate and mugs. The choices fall short when it comes to the gifts my dad’s given me over the last 27 years. Beyond the surprise peanut M&Ms he’d bring after a gas station trip, the small golden retriever stuffed animal he got me at a Kmart in Denver when I was sick for a week, helping me move a handful of times on the hottest days or the numerous witty Dad jokes that went over my head until the next day, Dad’s given me so much in my life.
He instilled a work ethic in me way before I could even be employed and, most importantly, that hard work is valued. Not necessarily by your employers, though that’s nice, too. But to value the hard work one outputs and take pride in it, no matter what anyone else thinks.
I feel like he’s one of the best examples of my life — Dad’s been working since he was in elementary school.
He also reminded me of the importance of being humble. Though tough days and long weeks or years at work can tear any person down, there are more important things in life. Sometimes pride takes a hit to put food on the table.
Dad, the man who helped his family during a tumultuous time after the early death of his mother, has known that for a long time.
He’d never say it, but I’ll say it for him — he’s a badass.
And even though his weathered face looks tougher than Clint Eastwood, it tells a different story. Dad’s taught me that crying’s OK. Behind those kind green and hazel eyes that I still envy, there are decades of experiences and stories that he has yet to tell. Some may be stories never to be unearthed, but Dad knows when and what to bestow at the exact right moment.
All these things that he’s gifted me, intangible and priceless things, it seems that chocolate, whiskey, caps and coffee mugs just don’t do him justice.
But those things are tangible — small tokens of appreciation. If I could, I would give my dad that winning multi-million dollar lottery ticket. It’s the least I could do, especially since I hit the jackpot when it comes to the Dad lottery.
And even if I could get him that ticket, it would never be enough to repay him.
Happy Father’s Day to all the dads who try their best every day. To the dads who stepped up for a kid in their life; for those single dads; dads mourning the loss of their child. The stay-at-home dads and those who work endless hours for their kids, and for the dads who up in heaven. Special happy Father’s Day to my brothers, brother-in-law and to my father-in-law, Pete.
Diana Rojo-Garcia can be reached at drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com.
