Laura Schultz has a birthday coming up. Not a milestone birthday; she’s nowhere near hitting 50. She’s really not even that close to 40. On Monday she’ll hit the forgettable numeral of 34.
As the day drew closer, though, she had thoughts. Schultz is a founding member of Good Night Gold Dust, a band that has been performing in and around Mankato for about a decade. But even though she loves performing, she usually uses her birthday, like most of us, to relax.
Not this year.
“I didn’t know what I wanted to do for my birthday. It’s 34. It’s like, who cares?” she said. “I was feeling that sort of ennui about it. Then I thought, ‘What would be fun to do?’ And I thought this is one of the first times that I’ve wanted to play on my birthday.”
So on Sunday, the night before she’ll actually turn 34, Schultz will celebrate by performing with her newest creation, an intentionally all-female band called Given Names, at the Wine Cafe in Mankato. Good Night Gold Dust will also perform, as well as Silver Summer, the side project of Colin Scharf (Schultz’s husband and co-founder of Good Night Gold Dust). At about the same time, a video for a song by Given Names called “Wolf” will be released.
As the Facebook page for the event states, “It’s Laura’s birthday, and this year our little songbird wants to ROCK!”
While the event features three bands, it’s clear the event’s focus is Given Names.
In addition to Schultz, Given Names includes Michelle Roche on percussion and Meghan Irwin on synthesizer. Schultz plays guitar and handles lead vocals. Keeping personnel to a minimum has resulted in a sound that is intimate yet powerful. Schultz’s haunting voice, at times electronically modified, is allowed to shine. At the same time so is the instrumentation by Roche and Irwin. Given Names produces a harmonious blend of sound — a blend where nothing seems forced. You will like these songs.
Schultz said that, in forming the band, she wanted to create a women-focused project where she felt safe and supported.
“They’re both really delightful people, super fun and funny, and really supportive,” Schultz said of Roche and Irwin. “I didn’t know exactly what was going to happen with the band. I knew I wanted to cultivate this space focused on women, focused on really feeling supported, and the music being fun, feeling joyful, and not having any expectations around it.”
Which isn’t to say she’s not still completely into Good Night Gold Dust. That band, it should be noted, continues its stellar run. It recently got a song placed on an MTV show called “Young and Pregnant” (which is the current iteration of the network’s “16 and Pregnant” franchise).
But Given Names is something different.
“When we perform there’s a vulnerability that I think we allow ourselves to show with each other that we don’t get to in other settings in our lives,” Schultz said. “We can talk about feeling nervous for a show without fear of any judgment from each other. We often just spend the first 25 minutes of rehearsals talking about how we’re all doing.”
Roche, who has an interesting piano-based solo project of her own called Machiko, said she was happy to accept Schultz’s invitation to be a part of Given Names.
The percussion work with Given Names is a little different than with Good Night Gold Dust. With Gold Dust, Roche uses an earpiece connected to a click track. It’s designed to keep the drums at a consistent pace, which in turn keeps the rest of the band at a consistent pace.
The drawback is that this approach, while good for keeping everyone in time, tends to take the drummer out of the moment because they’re paying attention to the click track.
“With Gold Dust, I’m playing with a track, locked in. Because of that, it feels like there’s a kind of a disconnect between me and the other players,” Roche said. “(Given Names) feels more organic. There’s an ebb and flow with energy. And I feel like I’m playing with them instead of with a track.”
“I love playing with Gold Dust,” she added, for clarity, “but playing here (with Given Names) feels more intimate.”
Schultz and Roche said they’re not sure where the Given Names journey will end, or whether they’ll eventually record an album or EP.
And they kind of want to keep it that way. Loose, fun and supportive.
