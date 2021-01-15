Betsy Byers explored and closely observed bodies of water ever since childhood.
Byers’ summers were filled with memories at the family cabin. And once in a blue moon, her mom would wake up the kids to go swimming in the middle of the night. A beautiful, foggy memory, Byers said.
“We would walk down to the lake and jump into the water, and for me, those were the moments where I first really understood the smallness of my body and the bigness of the world.”
Each time they would pull up to the lake, Byers would go to the dock to greet the water. She still does this to this day.
In these moments, she’d experience the feeling of not knowing where the water began and her body ended — a deep connection between her senses and the world around her.
The body of water was a place that was familiar, Byers said.
“But at night, it became alive again, and there were things that I could continue to learn.”
The passion for natural landscapes and learning hasn’t stopped for the Gustavus Adolphus College associate professor of art and art history.
Byers was recently awarded with a $10,000 grant — Project Space — through the Kolman & Pryor Gallery. The grant supports artists’ work on a project in which they had never done before to help advance their career. Byers, a trained painter, had done collaborative multimedia projects before but not one on her own.
“It makes me nervous,” Byers said. “I’m a happy little painter living by myself in my studio.”
The project Byers submitted for the grant is a multimedia exhibition on climate change and glacier loss, research brought from a field expedition trip to Ecuador in June 2019.
Byers will begin to work on the project to bring a comprehensive experience — including a large-scale painting of a glacier along with sounds, smell and touch — all based on the trip to Ecuador. She hopes that the viewer can connect with the landscape in a meaningful way.
“The goal of what I’m trying to do is really create a connection between people that come (to see the exhibit) and these distant landscapes that some people will never have the opportunity to visit.”
One way to draw viewers closer to that experience is by activating more senses — it creates a stronger connection to the brain to create a memory.
“Or to feel a sense of empathy, particularly with smell,” Byers said. For the exhibit, she is trying to find a way to re-create the smell of a glacier. Though, that’s proven to be slightly difficult to concoct the smell. “I want to see if we can get a little bit more nuanced about what it smells like to be on a glacier.”
Sounds from glaciers also will be part of the intimate exhibit, along with potentially an animation to go over the large-scale painting to represent it melting.
Though that’s still all in the works until she begins the project in May.
But she hopes to convey a sense of empathy for these landscapes that are melting due to climate change. A sense of togetherness between nature and man, much like her memories in the lake growing up.
“Ice holds the past,” Byers said. “Water does too, but ice is solid and to me, that’s part of what’s so incredible. You can walk up to it and it’s like holding ancient air.”
The glacier is like a living record, she said, almost like a living, breathing sentient being.
“And then while it’s melting, it’s like it’s losing its memory. That’s always really interested me — like how our land holds memory for us.”
Byers hopes that viewers will — through sound, smell, touch — be able to make a connection to the landscape.
“And potentially recalling some memories or just thinking — thinking about how these things are existing in different places,” Byers said. “That sense of thinking about our world and landscape or taking the time to really pause, be able (to think.)”
It’s a new undertaking for her, but she always encourages students to tackle new territory in their own art. Byers challenges her students to create pieces of work that create conversations and share it with the community or try to make a change.
And Byers, taking on this new challenge, worried about the project and reactions from others.
“I had a reputation in Minnesota as like a painter’s painter,” she said. “I’m an abstract painter and I work with landscape. People know my work about that. When you approach a different subject, it’s tricky.”
The demanding task for Byers will be moving into the multimedia, learning how to work with sound and moving images, which is difficult, Byers said. And most importantly, how to best communicate and engage observers to the message through this medium.
“I’m not trained in it. I’m trained as a painter, so I’m learning new things. Yes, I’m a teacher, but I’m also always a student.”
