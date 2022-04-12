Q: My mom gifted me a Dutch oven pot, and I’m not sure what to do with it. Do you have any suggestions?
If you are looking for the most versatile kitchen cookware in 2022, look no further than the Dutch oven. This one pot can bake, roast and sauté and is a workhorse in the kitchen. Most Dutch ovens are made of cast iron covered with an enamel coating. Both materials are safe to use on the stovetop (electric, gas and induction burners), in the oven, and are durable and easy to clean.
The versatility in the kitchen is this pot’s super strength. A Dutch oven can cook a whole chicken, your favorite casserole, brown meat, sauté vegetables and even bake bread! It can go from a high cooking temperature on the stovetop to a slow cooking method in the oven. A Dutch oven distributes heat evenly when cooking and holds on to heat longer than any other pot, pan or kitchen cookware.
Here are ten great ways to use your dependable Dutch oven.
Bake Bread. Achieve a perfect, round loaf with a gorgeous crust and great crumb when you use your Dutch oven to make bread.
Deep Fry. Useful for deep frying as well as pan-frying. One pan does it all.
Cook Casseroles. A shallowly filled pot can act as a baking dish for casseroles and baked goods, such as lasagna, scalloped potatoes, chicken and rice, baked beans, and even brownies and cobblers.
Big-Batch Basics. Almost any recipe that works in a heavy saucepan can be made in larger quantities in a big Dutch oven. Think of the delicious pots of chili, mac and cheese, dried beans or chicken dumplings in your future.
Boil Pasta. When it’s time to bring a huge pot of water
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.