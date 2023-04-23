I heard a news story recently that said a whopping 74% of people are dissatisfied with customer service these days. That seems extremely high unless you’re on hold waiting for a customer service rep to pick up your call. Then 74% feels on the low side.
That said, if you’ve gotten lukewarm coffee and a stale donut at the drive-through from your local big name coffee shop two weeks in a row and you’ve decided that the time has come to call corporate headquarters and tattle, I have two words for you: good luck, mainly since searching for any business’s customer service number has become like trying to find that elusive needle in a very large haystack.
Whenever I need to contact a company, I have learned through trial and error (mostly error) to scroll way down to the bottom of said company’s web page and look for the “Contact Us” button which sometimes has a phone number attached but lately doesn’t. Instead the trend is to list the address for corporate headquarters which means that the only way to contact anyone is to send an honest to goodness letter, you know, those things on paper that require stamps and zip codes. Who knew someday we’d all be nostalgic for the Yellow Pages?
You have to hand it to people who design corporate websites, although it probably isn’t fair to blame them for the lack of useful information on the pages they create. I’m guessing the blame lies more with their bosses who probably all have MBAs from prestigious universities where they took courses with provocative titles such as “How to Avoid Talking to Your Clients Anytime Anywhere and Still Make a Billion Dollars in Profit” and “Pass It On — The Customer is No Longer Always Right and Never Was but It Sure Sounded Good, Didn’t It?”
I think the thing the average consumer must strive to keep in mind is that most businesses don’t want to hear from us. Ever. Think of them as college freshmen who only contact home when funds are running low but otherwise don’t think about us all that much because they’re too busy having fun.
Unless, of course, you tell a company they’re doing a great job but even then all you’re likely to get is an automatic “thank you for reaching out” reply instead of anything personal.
Which explains chatbots. Sure, the name is cute but I’ve yet to hear of one that didn’t respond to the most straightforward of questions with something along the lines of: I’m not sure I understand your question. Do any of the following suggestions help? If they don’t, you can explore additional suggestions by clicking on one of the icons below or you can ask me another question.
And we wonder why our collective blood pressure is rising.
Of course, you can always leave a nasty review on the company’s Facebook page, but that doesn’t help you solve whatever problem you’re trying to contact the company about in the first place. Plus, if you are like the average consumer, the moment you post your less than glowing review, you’re hit with a massive load of guilt that leaves a much worse taste in your mouth than lukewarm coffee and a stale donut.
In the end, most of us find it’s rarely worth it to complain about anything but the most heinous of customer service crimes, which again shows the genius of MBA schools everywhere. It’s a fact of human nature that people tend to choose the path of least resistance and doing nothing at all is about the least resistant path out there.
What’s the answer? Find a new place to purchase your coffee and donut. It will be far easier than finding the customer service number of anyone, anywhere.
