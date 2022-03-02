It’s not too early to think about combating insects in the garden this year.
The insect pest which is newer to our region is the Japanese Beetle. This large beetle loves dining in the landscape and garden, but will eat anything. Feasting in large herds, they can completely skeletonize the leaves off plants quickly.
Last year I dusted non flowering plant parts with Sevin to avoid killing bees. The results were immediate, but the beetles kept coming. In our region the beetles emerge from the soil around mid-July and feast until late August. During this period females lay eggs in your yard that will be next year’s crop.
Each female can lay 40-60 eggs in her short lifetime. Before they emerge in July, they are feeding on, and killing, your lawn’s roots. Clearly a devastating insect.
There are hanging traps available that are highly effective for these beetles. There is also some argument over whether you should actually use them.
One point is that the traps can draw insects in from about a thousand feet away, bringing more into the area then you would otherwise have. This is true. My daughter was having to dump a gallon bag once a day at her home in Hastings.
I am going to try the traps this year, with several scattered on my property’s outskirts. Yes, it will bring them in. That’s the point! If I can dump a gallon a day, that is a gallon of beetles that are not laying 40-60 eggs for next year.
There is still time to finish winter pruning.
When trees are bare in the winter, it is more obvious if there are cavities or significant damage which dictates if it could be categorized as a hazard tree.
A hazard tree can be defined as one that is dead or has rot, breakage or damage to the point that it should be cut down. Some signs can be obvious. Others, not so much.
Here are a few things to look for:
• Does your tree have large areas where bark has sloughed off? Sloughed bark can be caused from a lightning strike or possibly started with a frost crack. A frost crack can cause different levels of damage as the tree recovers and grows. If the bark significantly peels back, you may consider replacing it. Some trees like river birch normally have peeling bark as one of its distinct characteristics.
• Another hazard indicator is lots of mushrooms growing on the sides or near the bottom, which could be a sign of interior rot.
• Do you see squirrels or wood ducks nesting in cavities of a tree? This would also indicate that some degree of rot has occurred to create a cavity. A cavity can start from disease and rot, or from a broken limb, especially if water gets into the area. Although the habitat is nice for the critters, (one could argue) your safety is more important!
• Do woodpeckers spend a lot of time pecking at your trees? This would be an indicator that there are insects or larvae in the wood or under the bark layer. The birds are after the insects that likely have already caused damage, perhaps unseen. Insect damage can weaken a tree and the damage can lead to death or rot of a tree.
Wind storms can often cause branches to break off or crack. The term “widow maker” can also be associated with older trees.
The term indicates that a tree or group of trees has branches that are ready to fall or perhaps have broken limbs only supported by other branches. When one of the branches breaks or is cut, several may come falling down. When these conditions exist, it is time to call in a professional tree service.
Many of them work year round if they can get to the trees through the snow. Winter is also a great time as the ground is frozen and a large truck may do less damage driving across your yard.
I actually enjoy limbing up downed trees and have my own chainsaw. It is a medium-sized one that suits me just fine.
When working on downed trees, only one person should work on a tree at a time. Another person’s cuts can affect how a tree may shift or roll. When you are cutting with a chainsaw, you don’t want any unexpected movement.
Pushing a standing tree with a tractor or other equipment can be successful but also dangerous. Pushing can cause tension that could spring back unexpectedly. Branches and tree limbs are very heavy and can be dangerous if falling.
Winter markets are done for the year. The outdoor Mankato Farmers’ Market will open May 7 at Best Buy.
