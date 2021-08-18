ST. PETER — If you’re looking for the Govenaires this summer, it’s not too late to find them at St. Peter’s Scholarship America Field … and where the sidewalk ends.
The latter site happens to double as the renowned drum and bugle corps’ 2021 show theme, inspired by the Shel Silverstein poem that’s a whimsical meditation on the break between childhood and adulthood.
“Our show is half in a parking lot and half on the grass, with the parking lot treated like a sidewalk,” said Govenaires board member and mellophone player Matthew Sanders. “The Govenaires staff has been very creative in taking advantage of things we can’t do in a normal year when we’d always be in the same spot.”
Ah, a “normal” year. The Govenaires’ last “normal” season was 2019, when their corps fielded 54.
“We have 22 members in 2021,” said Terry Lillis, the Govenaires director since 2018.
“But we took first place on our first show day and beat a corps of over 50, so that felt pretty cool.
“Our horn line is a bunch of all-stars, our front ensemble members are all-stars, our color guard is awesome, and I feel so fortunate to have these people,” Lillis added.
The Govies, as they fondly refer to themselves, executed a neat about-face to drill their way into a virtual 2021 season that has allowed them to participate in Drum Corps Associates (DCA) competitions.
Instead of in-person dates, they have recorded their “Where the Sidewalk Ends” show weekly, according to strict DCA guidelines, and shipped the recordings to judges around the United States, waiting patiently until the following weekend to learn their scores.
The recordings have been available for viewing throughout July and August at DCA’s website (dcacorps.org/watchdca) for a one-time season subscription fee.
At 4:30 p.m. next Saturday, the public has one last chance to catch the Govenaires in action — free and in person — when they record for DCA’s season championship at Scholarship America Field.
“The ability to at least put together a show and invite local folks to see our recorded run-throughs in St. Peter has been rewarding, especially since we had no opportunities at all in 2020,” said Sanders.
“It feels good to be back in the saddle.”
Adaptation
Lillis, who joined the Govenaires as a percussionist in 2014, switched his 2021 role to that of a front ensemble synthesizer player, thanks to his musical versatility and willingness to do whatever it takes to maintain the 94-year-old group’s success.
“The only thing we did in the summer of 2020 was a corps get-together at someone’s farm,” said Lillis.
“We played some tunes, grilled out — and that was it for the season.”
Normally, the Govenaires summer revolves around competitions and 40 rehearsals, consolidated on weekends to enable participation from dedicated musicians who hail not only from the greater St. Peter/Mankato area but also from Minneapolis, Chaska, Faribault and more.
Sanders estimates about half of the Govenaires are local while the other half travel to fuel their drum and bugle corps passion.
“I grew up near Rochester, often making trips to the Cities, so hour-long drives feel about right,” said Sanders, 30.
He began his Govenaires career as a 14-year-old from Pine Island. The Govenaires also pulled in Sanders’ mother as a trumpeter and front ensemble keyboardist since he was still too young to personally take the wheel.
These days, Sanders commutes to St. Peter from Minneapolis, where he works in computer science.
“I own a trumpet, flugel and French horn, but not a mellophone — yet,” Sanders said.
Planning for the 2021 season was a team effort involving the Govenaires’ board, program coordinators, caption heads, visual instructor — the whole shebang.
“Because the only ‘normal’ year I had as director was 2019, there really wasn’t that great an institutional memory of what needed to happen,” said Lillis.
But since everything was different anyway, adaptability proved the most important trait.
“We had to pivot so drastically from what we were used to,” said Lillis. “Performing and competing virtually is very different from anything we’ve done in the past — and who knows what 2022 will bring.”
For instance, DCA instructed every participating corps to buy the same camera to ensure a similar level of recording quality.
“At the beginning, there were strict guidelines for how the cameras were supposed to be set up, but because the corps were all different sizes, it still didn’t look the same,” said Lillis, mentioning the Govenaires’ camera is poised between 30 and 40 feet above ground to take in the scene.
One advantage to the virtual format, Lillis discovered, is in the judging.
“The judges have three days to view and adjudicate our show,” said Lillis. “They can take multiple looks at it, and they’ve been diligent and able to get most of their own questions answered as a result.
“Usually, we meet with the judges, get their critiques and they ask questions.”
The downside, he admits, is that the camera only delivers certain views and doesn’t allow the judges to zero in as keenly on certain musical lines.
“We’ve already started talking about next year and how we can incorporate some of the things we’ve spent time and money doing in 2021,” said Lillis, adding that the virtual format let the Govenaires see early in the season how their scores stacked up against corps from eastern U.S. states they might not otherwise be compared to until the annual Labor Day weekend championships.
Sidewalk whimsy
Despite its apparent relevance to the pandemic, “Where the Sidewalk Ends” was chosen as the Govenaires’ show theme for 2020, before COVID-19 arrived and upended plans.
“It was designed to be a little longer,” said Sanders, “but we shortened it somewhat due to having fewer rehearsals [17 vs. 40].”
Lillis described “Where the Sidewalk Ends” as a musical and visual depiction of the differences between childhood and adulthood.
“The concrete is the 9 to 5 of things you do — the places you never expected as a kid that you’d go,” said Lillis. “The grass represents childhood and freedom, and our music does such a good job of showing the stark contrast between the two phases of life.”
Using Sibelius’s “Finlandia,” “The Children’s Hour of Dream” by Charles Mingus, “Pure Imagination” by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley and Chuck Mangione’s “Land of Make Believe,” the Govenaires create a vision in movement and music.
“It was easy to visualize how to portray the feelings and aspirations of this show to the audience; the themes translate really well,” said Sanders.
“I was really excited for this show’s potential with a larger group, but in a way it’s now a hidden gem.”
Straight outta Obermarkersdorf
With longtime Govie Kate Falvey, Sanders is helping coordinate the third Govenaires International trip since 2016, when the ensemble ventured to China.
“That’s where we met the Austrians,” said Falvey of their turn at the Shanghai Tourism Festival.
The Govenaires bonded with community band members from Obermarkersdorf, an out-of-the-way Austrian village located an hour northwest of Vienna and lying just 10 miles south of the Czech border.
“The coolest part is that the town itself has 240 residents — and there are 60 people in the band,” said Falvey.
Next June, Falvey and a contingent of 72 Govenaires — many of them alumni — are scheduled to visit Obermarkersdorf to help the band celebrate its 100th anniversary.
Falvey, a German teacher at Faribault High School, says the Govenaires were met with plenty of Gemütlichkeit in 2019; she anticipates the same in 2022.
“We’re trying to convince them to visit Minnesota one year,” said Sanders, noting the Govenaires will celebrate their own 100th anniversary in 2027.
At 94 years and counting, Falvey and Sanders know the Govenaires’ secret to retaining members and surviving once-a-century pandemic blips.
“Our motto is ‘Dedication to performance, pride in the corps, fun with the people,’” said Falvey.
“The Govenaires put on a very entertaining show, we take pride in the corps’ excellence and then we have fun,” she said. “We put out high-quality stuff.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.