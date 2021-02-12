For years, I’ve felt like I’ve been getting out of touch with my culture.
English was my second language. I was even in ESL in kindergarten. And now, 20-some years later, I sometimes struggle to come up with even the simplest word in Spanish.
It’s an identity issue I’ve always kind of dealt with after we came to Minnesota where, at the time of moving, there weren’t many Hispanics in my community. Growing up in Colorado, all my friends were Mexican. They had the same customs, they spoke in Spanish with their parents, and their parents looked and spoke like mine. The issue of being a “white-washed Mexican” or microaggressions never became a thing until later.
One of my least favorite, but very memorable, moments was during a social studies lesson about the Alamo. My teacher had asked me what Texas did for the Alamo. I’d never been to Texas, I told her.
In my community, there were a few hard-working migrant families from the South who’d come for the summer and leave sometime in October. Those students would be there for a while and then return home, a lot of them from Texas.
My teacher assumed, because I was Hispanic, I was one of those students. There is nothing wrong about it in and of itself to ask someone their experience, but just assuming my background because of my skin color or last name was what really irked me.
There was a feeling like I needed to present myself in a certain matter because I am Mexican.
I’d tell people I’m Mexican and they’d say, “Oh, but you don’t look Mexican,” or “You don’t have an accent!”
What does a Mexican look like? I thought. Should I have an accent? Was I not Mexican enough? What more can I do than to be born in Mexico to be more Mexican?
It was tough to handle that identity crisis, especially when a couple of fellow Hispanic classmates would tell me that I was trying to “act and speak white”. It was disheartening when there were only a handful of Hispanics in my school, only to be disowned by some of them.
The classic “ni de aquí, ni de allá” — neither from here or there — situation.
Instead of trying to appease either side, I just did my own thing — whatever that is. I took pride in my heritage, still sharing its history or food with others. In college, I even took a Spanish course to improve my first-learned language. (Also, no, it’s not “cheating” as some people had stated in high school or even in that college course because I “already know Spanish.” If that were the case, there’d also be no need for English classes in school since we already know English, right?)
But I’ve been faltering a little. The same sense of not knowing where I stand has had me down for a while because I feel like I’ve never really grasped it. There was a need to connect with my heritage. I began to listen to podcasts in Spanish, reading some history and poetry, and began listening to more music, specifically mariachi music featuring El Grito — aka The Yell. El Grito can be heard in mariachi, norteños or ranchero music. It’s this captivating long note that sounds something between a yell and laughter. Typically, it’s an indicator of a fun night or celebration, or to portray pain (physical or emotional).
The origin of El Grito isn’t really known, but some believe it stems from El Grito Mexicano which happens on Mexico’s Independence Day in remembrance of El Grito de Dolores. The first took place Sept. 16, 1810, when Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, a priest, rang the church bell to call on the Mexican War of Independence.
From that moment that I reheard the El Grito, I knew I had to attempt it. Some weird way to reconnect to my heritage and those amazing Mexican performers who’ve expressed joy and pain and pride with it.
I practiced and practiced, and I sucked. Like my friend described of her own attempt, it sounded like a dying chicken.
Desperate to find some sense of culture, some sense of belonging in this notoriously popular yell, I asked my dad how to do it.
“Just take a shot of tequila,” he jokingly said.
I tried, but I don’t think I got the right tequila because somehow, it was worse. So I gave up for a couple of more years.
It wasn’t until last weekend that I attempted it again. I was feeling out of it more than usual. Just kind of sad, kind of angry, extremely lost in myself and thought, and kind of just ... blah. The kind of blues that just doesn’t seem to heal with anything except maybe by numbing my thoughts by watching YouTube videos.
I came across one where a guy had nailed El Grito on his first try — just this magnificent yell that seemed to possess his being. I watched a few more — some from contests and others from prolific mariachi singers. It just seemed that pride and pure emotion flowed through these people, something I felt I needed. And while listening to Vicente Fernández, I involuntarily inhaled and exhaled my very first, profound grito — a high-pitched, long-lasting, cathartic yell and let out a hearty trilled laugh.
And all of a sudden, there was a wave of emotion — of pride, of happiness and wholeness — that only this particular yell could accomplish.
There’s no way that accomplishing this yell has removed my memories of casual racism, or displacement or feeling lost in my culture or even my depression.
But, damn, did it feel good.
Diana Rojo-Garcia can be reached at drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com.
