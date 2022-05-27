I thought I’d be happier. I thought I’d feel more liberated, free to do whatever I please without the limitations that come with being a college student holding me back.
I thought I’d know more, be more. And yet, despite it being what I looked forward to the most for the past four years, graduating college has left me with more questions than answers. The biggest one is: What now?
The best way I could think to describe how I’m feeling about no longer being a student — after being one for most of my life — is that I’m in limbo. I’m stuck between childhood and adulthood, tugged between the version of myself I created in college — carefully curated to match the lifestyle of a full-time student — and the version I envision myself to be now that I’m out of it: perfect and all-knowing.
The problem is I’m neither of those things. I don’t even know who I am without the title of student under my name, even if I have the new title of reporter to take its place.
There’s a lot of privilege evident in my current situation. I graduated college with a bachelor’s degree. I also immediately landed my dream job. Part of me doesn’t even want to speak about the struggles of navigating post-grad life because of such privilege. But as I’m going through it now, I wish it was a topic regularly talked about. I vent to my friends, but I wish the discussion was more public.
So bear with me if my rambles come off as first-world problems. I’m well aware. But problems are problems nonetheless, and if mine make someone feel less alone about theirs, then it’s worth sharing.
Circling back to the big question . . . What now? What do I fill my days with if not school or the workload and stress that accompany it? When I pose this question to adults — actual adults and not just an adult by definition like me — they all reply the same way: work. While I understand, it’s just not the same.
I’ve been working since I was 16 years old. I’ve worked multiple jobs in college alone. But nothing I’ve done to make money has equated to the same amount of overwhelming pressure — the kind that only comes when your future is on the line — as school has.
So naturally, I put most if not all of my energy into succeeding at school for the sake of my future. Now that my future has become my present and school is nothing but a quickly fleeting memory of my past, I don’t know what to do with myself.
I’ve been advised to switch my mindset from succeeding at school to now succeeding at work, but that transition isn’t as smooth as I hoped it would be. All I’ve ever known is school. It’s taken over a decade to ingrain into my brain that I have to care about it. Now I’m expected to care about work in the same way, at an accelerated rate, which is easier said than done.
If not for my roommate Paige going through the same thing, I would have gone insane by now.
Conversations about post-grad life and the oddities that come with it make up the majority of our coffee dates and late-night drives around town. We ask “What now?” of each other every day, despite the two of us knowing we’re both equally lost.
The other day Paige asked, “What do I tell my doctor now when they ask what I’m doing with my life and what my plans are?”
The plans we’ve made for ourselves and told others always involved school, such as aiming for certain grades, taking certain classes, joining specific clubs or, most importantly, graduating. Now that we’ve completed that plan, we have to come up with a new one. But where do we even start?
When I was in school, there was always a light at the end of the tunnel. The light was always graduating and moving onto the next level of education. Now that I’ve graduated college and gotten a big girl job, the tunnel is pitch black and the end is nowhere in sight. Morbid? Dramatic? Absolutely. But that’s how it feels.
The sky’s the limit, they say, the world’s your oyster. But no one teaches you how to reach for anything other than academic success and validation. No one teaches you how to expand your world outside of academia once you’ve graduated. They just hand you a piece of paper that deems you ready for the real world and then throw you in it.
Now the real world has a bunch of post-grads posing as perfect and all-knowing adults looking for some sort of direction and structure, wondering what we’re supposed to do.
If you’re a recent college graduate as lost as I am, your feelings are valid. I’ll happily walk with you until we both find where we’re going. Maybe we never will, but we don’t have to do it alone.
And if you’re a grown-up who knows a recent college graduate, be patient with them. We’re all still just kids seeking guidance, even if we’re too stubborn to admit it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.