Q. My doctor recently recommended that I focus in increasing my zinc. What exactly is it and how can I make sure to get more? What benefits does it serve?
A. There’s a lot of talk about macronutrients — carbs and protein and how much you need — but essential micronutrients, or vitamins and minerals, like zinc are also foundational for good health.
What is zinc and why do we need it? Zinc is an essential trace mineral. “Trace” means that your body needs it in small amounts to function properly, while “essential” means that our bodies can’t make zinc on its own. Instead, we must consume it daily.
Zinc is a unique element with antioxidant properties necessary for the activity of over 100 enzymes and a wide range of critical functions in your body. These include metabolism, protein synthesis, the creation of DNA, immune function, vision, and your senses of taste and smell, to name a few. Zinc also supports a healthy pregnancy and key features of growth and development.
Because your body can’t make zinc, you need to get it in adequate amounts from the foods you eat. Adult women need at least 8 milligrams of zinc per day, while men need 11 milligrams. Since zinc is a known nutrient gap in many diets, supplemental zinc can be a helpful strategy. Always talk to your doctor before adding supplements. More is not always better.
Health benefits of zinc:
• It supports immune function.
• It can improve wound healing.
• It may promote skin health including benefits to acne and rosacea.
• It can help decrease inflammation.
• It may protect the eyes with specific benefits seen related to macular degeneration.
As with many other nutrients, the best approach to getting the zinc you need is by eating a variety of foods. If you follow a vegetarian or vegan diet, you may have a harder time getting dietary zinc. That’s where supplements may come in handy.
Foods high in zinc include: oysters, crab, lobster, red meat, whole grains (especially oats), poultry, beans, nuts, and fortified breakfast cereals. To note, zinc absorption in the gut is significantly higher when the mineral is consumed from meat versus plant sources.
The bottom line, zinc is an essential mineral with many important functions in the body. Zinc supports your immune function, keeps your skin healthy, reduces inflammation, and helps protect your eyes. Because your body can’t make zinc, you need to get it through your diet or by complementing your diet with a high-quality zinc supplement.
