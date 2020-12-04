We really need to come up with some better euphemisms for people of a certain age because the ones we have right now, frankly, stink.
Just for fun I Googled “names for old people” and here’s what I got from Thesaurus.com: elderly, geriatric, golden-ager, old fogey, old age pensioner and old-timer. Isn’t it trying enough to deal with all the other issues of no longer being considered a sweet young thing without being called an old fogey? Another less friendly source suggested biddy, codger and the newly minted and highly irritating boomer, as in “OK, boomer,” the response some young people use when responding to anyone who starts a sentence with “Back in my day …”
I’ve been trying to come up with more pleasant alternatives for describing someone who is past the first blush of youth and it hasn’t been easy. I toyed with “well-seasoned,” but it reminded me of either a cookbook peddled by an expensive health spa or something left simmering on the back burner for too long and is now crusty on the bottom.
Then I thought about “stately,” but the two words that always mentally follow “stately” for me are “Wayne manor” and who wants to be described as looking like Batman’s above the ground house? There’s always “silver senior,” but that sounds like someone who has stayed in high school 20 years past his targeted graduation date and still drives his mother’s car on Saturday nights.
Finally, after far too much pondering, I’ve come up with a definite possibility, at least for us born at the latter part of the baby boomer era. I think we should call ourselves “Bradys.”
Not as in Tom Brady, even though pretty old to still be playing football, is nowhere near an old goat (another euphemism shared by Google), but as in the Bradys — the irreplaceable, forever epic 1970s ABC sitcom "The Brady Bunch."
Think about it. The possibilities, while not endless, are at least numerous thanks to that prolific blended family with two parents, six kids and the always affable housekeeper, Alice plus her equally good-natured boyfriend, Sam.
Guys of a certain age could be termed “Gregs” when they’re dressed to the nines and ready to be silver chick magnets. A Greg could tell you “something suddenly came up” when he broke your latte date and you’d believe him, or at least you’d want to believe him until the next time he tried to use that tired old excuse.
Or if a gray-haired gent was in a semi-nerdy, insecure, whiny mood, he could be Peter, the perfect nickname for men who still can’t decide what they want to be when they grow up, provided they decide to ch-aaange and grow up at all.
And we mustn’t forget last and definitely least, Bobby. That moniker can be hung around the neck of all the guys over 60 who get on our nerves. (“What a Bobby!” we could grouse when some Brady cuts in front of us at the checkout line without even noticing he’s almost run over our arch supports.)
Next come the ladies. First and foremost is Marcia, Marcia, Marcia, the girl every Greg, Peter and Bobby wanted to date and the girl the rest of us wanted to be. A Marcia is never cranky or dour. A Marcia is always cheerful, well-groomed, and permanently groovy. I would way rather be called a “Marcia” than an old bag or, God forbid, a cougar. It would be an apt tribute to our generation to refer to ourselves as Marcias.
And for those moments when we’re not quite so groovy, when the green-eyed monster emerges at our next class reunion when we notice an old classmate who has kept her Marcia figure and hair, then we’re Jans, a perfectly normal stage for any Marcia to be in from time to time. I haven’t quite figured out who is a Cindy, but I’m thinking it can be applied to women who still have their Kitty Karry-All doll or occasionally hallucinate they’re really Shirley Temple.
For the boomers born a few years earlier, they can be called “Mikes” and “Carols.” And for the boomers born before that, they get to be “Sams” and “Alices.” (“Have you met the new neighbors? What are they like?” “Oh, they’re lovely—a regular Sam and Alice.”)
I admit so many nicknames might get a tad confusing, but I personally find being a Brady far more representative of my generation than the all-encompassing and hardly discriminating “boomer.” Most of us might be a little long in the tooth to still be considered groovy, but one thing about us Bradys; as long as there are reruns, we’ll always be around.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer living in Mankato with her husband and two dogs. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.