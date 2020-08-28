Ronda Redmond received the copies of her published collection of poetry — “Said the Old Widow to the New — What to Expect when you are Unexpecting” — about a month and half ago.
She had picked up the boxes from the Twin Cities and drove to her parents house in Mankato to share the moment with her family.
Pictures show Redmond opening up the boxes, overwhelmed with emotion.
“It was really loaded because my husband was very much a part of my writing life,” Redmond said. Jim Redmond passed away unexpectedly April 13, 2019 at age 52. “He was an incredible writer in his own right.”
And this moment, creating and publishing a collection of poetry had been a dream for Redmond. “The idea that he wouldn’t be here when that happened, it was difficult.”
Her chapbook, which will be read at the Arts Center of St. Peter Sept. 4, contains poems she had written of the years she had been with her husband along with poems inspired by the stack of journals she had kept.
Redmond, an avid journal keeper, took to this form of writing to process the death of her husband. “Writing these poems started out as … ‘What the f- just happened?’’” Redmond said. Through her journals, she’d create the poems now found in her chapbook, a process that started April 2019 with some of the last poems written to final form by October 2019.
Earlier in the year, January 2019, Redmond had been taking a workshop at The Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis with Danez Smith — author of “Don’t Call Us Dead,” a finalist for the National Book Award.
Her intent was to write a manuscript for a young adult story in poem “And when Jim died, I was so drawn to writing about (his death) and needed to write about that.”
Smith had left a review of Redmond’s chapbook: “The fall of this humor, this grief unbridled and unflinching, this unbearable and fruit bearing pain, all of what this book offers it does so abundantly.”
“‘This fruit bearing pain,’” Redmond recited. “That’s really what it is, and so as a writer, to walk away from something that is so clearly trying to come out of you … That’s something Jim would have never forgiven me for.”
One of her poems in the collection, “Don’t it Make my Brown Eyes Blue,” is from one of her journal entries.
“Jim had blue eyes. ... and there was a shift that happened where I looked in the mirror starting to look like I had his eyes,” Redmond said. “I was seeing myself in the way he saw me and seeing our boys, and how he saw them.”
She’d try to write the poem over and over again, looking for the words that would best describe her experience but didn’t have any “spark.”
“But writing about my eyes and seeing myself, it was such an important part of this journey that I just had to keep writing it,” Redmond said. “I still don’t feel like it’s exactly it, but I got close enough to include it in the book.”
Redmond’s book also features illustrations from local artist, Abby Daleki. The two had met a decade ago through the Coffee Hag’s owner, Jenn Melby-Kelley. It wasn’t until recently, however, that they collaborated with Redmond’s book.
“I gave (Daleki) a copy of the manuscript and said ‘I want you to imagine this is your notebook and this notebook has poems. Draw.’” Redmond said. And that’s what Daleki did, using continual lines.
“Reading these totally raw — physically raw poems — were incredible,” Daleki said. “Some of them really hit me right in the chest.”
Daleki, a drummer and dancer, could feel the words through the page, almost as a dance movement. “The lines kind of turned into its own being.”
The artist’s work through Redmond’s manuscript had given the poet another dimension of emotion. Daleki will also be installing a sculpture at the Arts Center at the reading — using similar lines found in the book.
And though Daleki dabbles in poetry — creativity of words — she doesn’t necessarily consider herself much of a reader or writer in poetry. However, Redmond’s poetry spoke to her.
“We don’t talk about death. .... Death is such a tough subject to discuss,” Daleki said. “Losing someone abruptly, be it your partner or husband, so suddenly … How do you navigate that?”
The way Redmond describes her experiences, Daleki continues, she does it in a way where everyone can relate. Perhaps it’s a death of a friendship, of a relationship.
“I think it’s a little more broad and people are able to connect with it,” Daleki said. “And I think that people that don’t read poetry, it’s like a handbook of life — at least that’s what I gathered from just me reading it.”
That sentiment is something Redmond has heard from various readers who claimed that they don’t read poetry but loved Redmond’s book. Over the years, Redmond has heard that people don’t read poetry because they say they don’t understand.
“I love that people are willing to open this book up and start reading it,” she said. “And once they start, they are finding it accessible.”
