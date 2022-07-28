Even though they make it feel like a movie theater, it seems appropriate that Grind-Fu Cinema has always been held in the auditorium of a science building with labs and test tubes and lab coats.
Sadly, regardless of its success, this cinematic experiment will be coming to an end Saturday as funding that was used to support Grind-Fu Cinema is no longer available.
The mad scientists behind this sometimes ghoulish tradition, KMSU Radio’s “Shyboy” Tim Lind and Shelley Pierce of the Shuffle Function morning show, aren’t mourning the loss as much as celebrating that it happened at all.
“It all started off as we were trying to come up with a fun pledge-drive premium idea,” Lind said. “And the idea that we had in 2007 was to put together a 12-hour film festival for people. They could pledge for it and they got a T-shirt.”
The farewell cinema will feature two films that represent the usual kind of pairing: “The Wizard of Oz,” a family classic with the green wicked witch, and “Hereditary,” a 2018 supernatural psychological horror film that features a family haunted by a mysterious presence after the death of their secretive grandmother.
It all begins at 7 p.m. Saturday in Wiecking 220 Auditorium at Minnesota State University, the same place it began. Costumes are encouraged but not required. But you know you want to.
From the first film festival it became a monthly event from April through October in which they brought together a double feature of films that were often known for being bad — and often loved for it — with friends and supporters who appreciated the mix.
Some friends dressed up to match characters they would be seeing, especially when it came to October’s Halloween films. Concessions were enjoyed. And one friend, Amber Rahe, provided ghastly cakes designed to match the films to be screened.
“People would sometimes just come for the cake,” Pierce said. “If they came, especially if they have kids, they just come with their kids and have cake.”
It should be noted that funding didn’t cease because Grind-Fu Cinema was no longer worthy, Lind notes. It’s just that the funding used in the past is no longer available for this type of project.
Before they found the grant funding source, they chose movies that are in the public domain and don’t require licensing or fees to play. Later, after they had exhausted the limited number of worthy free movies, the grants allowed them to get licensing to show many films people had heard of and possibly seen in theaters.
“I always loved Halloween,” Pierce said, “but we would have double bills of movies that I always felt people should see and probably hadn’t. I was always proud when people were like, ‘Wow, that was great!’”
That was never more true for Lind than when they brought in “Private Eyes,” starring Tim Conway and Don Knotts. While many people may have thought the movie would be bad, they ended up loving it, he said, because it’s so goofy and campy.
Two people who enjoyed many of the Grind-Fu Cinema nights, the fourth Saturday of the month, were Tom and Chantill Kahler-Royer.
“The passion behind — how many? — years of assembling some of the very finest, and the very stinkiest, movies ever made has made this delightful series irresistible,” Tom Royer said. “The posters, the candy, the costumes, the cakes, the community ... simply the best.”
He went on to say that while Tim and Shelley always do an amazing job with community-building for KMSU, “Grind-Fu Cinema may have been their greatest achievement.”
Pierce called it “curated” film watching. Unlike just choosing a current film and going to see it, this involves carefully selected films, often no longer seen on the big screen, shown in a controlled and enhanced setting. And, as with all great experiences, it was shared with like-minded people who already were or who became friends.
The longtime radio pair have been known to travel to the Twin Cities to see one film and end up staying for two or three or more. It’s apparent that their personal dedication to great films — even the bad great films — fed Grind-Fu Cinema for its 15-year run.
Word about the funding came the day before last month’s event, said KMSU Station Manager Dwayne Megaw.
“It seemed rather disrespectful to the Grind-Fu tradition to have that be the last one without giving folks the opportunity to make plans to gather one final time for this wonderful cinematic experience,” Megaw said, saying he’s looking forward to seeing “The Wizard of Oz” on the big screen. “It also seemed like a good idea for Tim and Shelley to have time to curate some real gems for the final event.”
For now, Grind-Fu Cinema is dead and likely will stay buried. Could there be a sequel later? Lind and Pierce are not closing the creaky door to that possibility.
“There’s a possibility that we could do ‘one-offs’ here and there,” Lind said. “And if we were able to get funding again, we would, I think, absolutely start doing it again. But for now it’s time to reflect on our successes.”
