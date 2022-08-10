Echinacea plants are one of my garden favorites — durable, hardy, bee and butterfly friendly.
Commonly known as coneflower, they come in a variety of colors, not just purple. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Echinacea angustifolia is the only coneflower native to Minnesota. You may see it blooming this time of year in ditches and roadsides.
In the garden, Echinacea cultivars are fairly carefree and, once established in a sunny spot, seldom need you! My colors range from orange, red, maroon, purple, gold, white and my favorite: Green Jewel. White Swan has been a reliable self-seeder … sometimes in a good spot.
In addition to color differences, plants differ by the shape of the flower cone and petals. Some, such as Green Jewel, have outward petals and others are drooping or somewhere in between. Left standing in the garden over winter, the seed heads provide bird food for our feathered friends.
Pumpkin layers
As your pumpkin and vine squash continue to sprawl out, it’s time to do some serpentine layering.
This might sound complicated but it’s simple and can help your plant survive attacks from the SVB – Squash Vine Borer. If you have a shovel, you can do it!
Serpentine layering serves a specific purpose: to help prolong the life of a vine crop after the crown has been damaged from feeding insects. Place a shovelful of soil every 2 feet over the vines as they grow. New roots will form under the soil mounds and will be an additional source of water/nutrient uptake for the plants.
As the larvae feed, they interrupt the water uptake system of the plant. By creating additional reservoirs, you may increase the chances of survival. Try placing a handful of straw or a piece of bird netting over the crown to deter the adult SVB from laying eggs on the crown in the first place. It won’t look like a good place to lay eggs and they’ll hopefully move on.
Shrub decisions
It’s OK to change your mind about where you intended to plant those shrubs, right?
My Endless Summer hydrangeas variety Summer Crush have found their way into my garden off the screen porch — my favorite room in the house. They were intended to be on a driveway hillside, seldom to be seen and appreciated.
Balance, be it color, numbers, size or texture, are all important in creating interest in the garden and landscape. Now that I have moved the Summer Crush in, the red lilies must move. Red lilies blooming at the same time would be a distraction from the hydrangeas, which I want to be the star of the show.
Landscaping
Landscaping a small yard can also have its challenges despite its size. The best single piece of advice: Keep it simple. In a smaller area, it’s visually best to have less variety of colors and shapes. Having one of everything may tend to look too busy and messy. If the home is small, choose trees and shrubs that won’t overpower the landscape in 15 years.
We have all seen the overgrown 25-foot cedar trees on each side of a small cape cod, right? Again, balance should be the goal of landscaping when working with a small area. Garden areas should be smaller, in proportion with the yard and the home. Select three types of shrubs you like and repeat groupings throughout the yard. Pick out trees that will reach a maximum of 25 feet or less.
Choose a color palette that compliments your home well, and install flowering perennials or annuals based on that color group. If you have hardscape materials like pavers, block or stone, limit the types or colors. If you are looking for curb appeal, neatness counts.
If you have a country home, you may not feel it necessary to keep up with the neighbors. If you live in a town or city, you can always keep the front yard — known as the public viewing area — neat and tidy, and go crazy in the backyard!
