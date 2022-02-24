It’s likely that very soon some Gustavus Adolphus College science students will be sporting colorful lab coats while they learn. And it will all be because of a recent collaborative effort with the Department of Theatre and Dance.
But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.
Like most departments on a college campus, the Department of Theatre and Dance for years had wanted a new space to learn and perform in, said Terena Wilkens, assistant professor, technical director and lights and sound designer.
Unlike most theater departments, Gustavus did not have a traditional proscenium theater on campus. The Anderson Theatre is what’s called a three-quarter thrust, where the stage extends part way into the audience seating. And while it offers the opportunities for student creativity, it does not promote learning how to work within a space that makes up the vast majority of theaters in the world.
“One of the things that was really important to us was to have (a new space) be more flexible, and to be different than what we had,” Wilkens said. “So, we wanted a space where we could do that.”
That is now the case with the opening of the Robert and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre in February 2020. All productions this year are being presented in this new space.
When the discussions began, theater was affiliated with the music department. Musicians love grand halls, Wilkens said, “And what we were looking for was a little more intimate. And it just happened that the science building was (being planned).”
The building in the works was to connect the Schaefer Fine Arts Building and Nobel Hall, the site of a large annual science conference. By including a theater space, one that could be in a proscenium format or one of several others, the school envisioned connecting science and theater in ways greater than physical.
“By pairing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) with the arts, Gustavus joins the growing STEAM movement, which underscores the essential role of creativity and innovation in solving the challenges of our new world,” is how the Gustavus website states it.
For theater, it was a new place to play, with people they already collaborated with when presenting science-based productions. The “Laboratory” in the name is an homage to this collaboration, she said with a wink.
“It started out sort of as a joke,” she said. “We were thinking about names of it, and we were thinking about how we fit with the sciences. … We’re doing the same thing. We’re exploring, we’re experimenting, so it’s the same thing. We just do it differently.”
No project of this size takes place without a lot of meetings, and Wilkens often found herself among people who wondered, “What’s she doing here?” She was not the only one in the room who had never built a theater before, but inexperienced consultants and builders soon discovered she did have the know-how to get it right.
In addition, the college’s theater department had about half of its financial contribution raised already. Having money will get you noticed.
At one meeting, Wilkens was multitasking, grading student design projects. When builders realized her students were working with CAD (computer-aided design), her credibility increased. Then she provided a 3-D rendering of the unbuilt theater and their eyes were fully opened.
Wilkens was not the only theater person contributing to the project. Turns out Gustavus has theater alumni and friends all over, including the Children’s Theatre Company (master electrician, sound designer) and Staging Concepts (flexible seating) in Minneapolis. These connections provided technical experience and, in a couple of cases, access to state-of-the-art equipment at a great price.
“The risers are from a company called Staging Concepts. They have a group in the Twin Cities, and kind of a fluke, the person they sent to us happens to be an alum of our department who was one of my majors, Nate Saul,” she said.
Following extensive testing in her office, where people were urged to try out possible chairs, Wenger Corporation of Owatonna was selected to provide seating, with numbers ranging from 166-200 for shows.
Rails for the seating come with built-in LED lights to brighten the way.
“The advantage of working in a playing space like this is its flexibility,” said visiting professor Ernest Briggs, who is directing “The Last Days of Judas Iscariot,” playing the next two weekends in the Gardner Laboratory Theatre. “The Misanthrope,” dance gallery and “solstand” also were performed there.
“I have tried my best with this production to accentuate and hopefully have the audience see in an up-close way the reality of humanity for others. The closeness to the action has been integral in showcasing that during this production,” he said.
A tour of the theater and associated spaces is a theater nerd’s dream: drapes surround the rectangular room, allowing single or double layers; the catwalk above allows a bird’s eye view and locations to hang lights to illuminate every corner; the upper control room is “danceable,” Wilkens said, with space to teach and run a show, and three sets of lighting for various uses; and the adjacent dressing room/green room can be combined to teach makeup class and provides video monitors to follow action on stage.
In the basement is storage space for props, furniture pieces and, soon, costumes. The area is connected to the space under Anderson Theatre, making it easier to move pieces back and forth. Everything is set up for communication, either wired or wireless, so someone working on wigs or costume fixes knows how much time they have.
And there’s a washer and dryer, plus dye vat. The former is shared between science and theater, Wilkens said, and the latter may be used soon for those lab coats.
“They have a lab coat program; they don’t care what they look like. In fact, at some point, they said, ‘When we’re ready, when you guys dye sometime, can we throw them in?’”
