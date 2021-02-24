Nothing in the world compares to attending — and performing— a live theater performance.
But when the COVID-19 pandemic hands you lemons, you make lemonade. And that’s exactly what Gustavus Adolphus College’s Theatre Department did.
On Saturday and Sunday, the department debuts its production of “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead” — in a virtual format. We’ll get back to that in a moment.
First, let’s give you the rundown on “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead” written by playwright Tom Stoppard in 1966.
The tragicomedy is based on two minor characters — Rosencrantz and Guildenstern — from “Hamlet,” who also happen to be Hamlet’s boyhood friends hired to spy on Hamlet by his father.
The play is like a play within a play, said director and Gustavus professor Amy Seham. Through this production, the audience will also see Hamlet walking by with a snippet of the famous soliloquy, “To be or not to be.”
“It’s ‘Hamlet’ but backwards,” Seham said. The perspective is of the minor characters and follows them through their own encounters and life throughout the production.
Though comedic, the play delves into many themes including existential ideas.
"It’s a really good show, I think, coming out of 2020,” said Sam Albright, who plays Rosencrantz.
Albright, a junior at Gustavus, thinks many went through some sort of internal existential moments through the year of COVID-19. Those same people can relate to this play, but hopefully in a more lighthearted way, he said.
And the two characters are trying to figure out the "meaning and significance of their lives in this narrative that they don’t really have any control over,” said Sam Peters, who plays Guildenstern.
“In some ways, it’s kind of symbolic of the way that we go through life,” Peters said.
Unlike pre-COVID years, the theatre department won’t be doing matinees or taking over the stage for a few weekends to perform the play. Instead, with COVID protocols in mind, the department has filmed the production with less than month of rehearsals to be streamed on the Gustavus website.
Even though nothing compares to attending a live performance, this opportunity — to film the play — gave students and Seham the chance to learn new techniques.
Albright said he feels like he almost didn’t do the performance. Rather than rehearsing over the weeks to the production date, the filming process would be filmed once — or a few times to get it right — and then it was over.
“You’re never going to see it again,” Albright said. “That was really hard to get over.”
“And ironically, though, it’s more lasting in a larger sense than the play is, but it doesn’t feel that way when you’re doing it,” Seham said.
For Peters, there are parts of the filming process he barely remembers.
“I’m really excited to see the final project altogether,” Peters said. “It feels like we just did these disconnected scenes and now they’re all going to be together in one story, which is really exciting.”
The production was filmed by guest artist videographer Nick Campbell, who will also be around for the filming of “Three Sisters.”
As a director, Seham had to adapt.
“It’s not in your hands — it’s the editor that can shape things in ways that you no longer can,” she said.
However, through shooting the film and getting ready for it to stream after editing, the film has held together really well, she said.
“Especially these two (Peters and Albright) come through really, really clearly,” Seham said.
And after COVID-19 is long gone and things begin to become normal, live theater at Gustavus will eventually come back. But for now, the department will work to film future productions.
Throughout this time, Seham has learned that many colleagues from around the world have come together as a result of the pandemic, creating art. It’s created a greater sense of freedom in the art world.
“We can work with people all over the country and we can work with people internationally,” Seham said. All in all, an exciting movement. “At the same time, there's just nothing like the live experience — I miss that.”
Peters agrees. There’s a different way in rehearsing and putting on the play — especially the connection with the audience.
“But I am still very excited to see our version and just hear what everyone thinks about it,” Peters said.
And Albright would definitely like to be in a filmed production again.
“I’m very fortunate to just stick my toes in film acting because once I graduate and get out there, a lot of the auditions might be like this in the future,” Albright said.
Not to say that live theater will die, because it definitely won't, he said. “But I think it’s good to have this experience in this current state.”
