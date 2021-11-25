If you watch the video recording of last year’s “Christmas in Christ Chapel” at Gustavus Adolphus College, you’re first struck by the beauty of the setting and voices of those participating. But something doesn’t seem right.
Masked performers are spaced 6 feet apart and, in some cases, fill the entirety of the chapel, including the first rows of seating.
This is the look of an annual Christmas program, Pandemic Edition.
When planning for this year’s “Christmas in Christ Chapel” began in February, the hope was to return to its traditional format with performers standing next to each other and occupying the same space at the same time. They wanted to avoid an editing-room version of separate recordings done over several days — in October.
The hope from the beginning, said Barb Larson Taylor, associate vice president of marketing and communications at Gustavus who is on the planning committee, was to do as much as they could safely do in person.
“How can we go back to more normal from a performer’s standpoint?” they asked. They were blessed by having done professional livestreams and recordings for several years, but they wanted more. The Saturday performance will still be livestreamed, and a copy archived for free viewing later. It is, she said, their gift to the community.
“Because we’re a highly vaccinated campus — we’re at 93% of our students are vaccinated and we’re doing regular testing — we felt like we could have choirs singing, shoulder to shoulder, and have people not be 6 feet apart,” she said.
Following a Thanksgiving weekend when many students will be home with family, every student participant will be tested for COVID-19, added Michele Rusinko, co-artistic director. Ticket sales will be limited to 75% capacity, and assigned seating will provide spacing between non-family groups.
Everything is subject to change, as it has been for the last nine months, if conditions change. But their logistics plans have been made, so they turned to choosing and developing the program’s theme.
“It is a rich dialogue between the music directors, myself (choreographer), scenic and graphic designers and the chaplains of the college,” Rusinko said of the planning process. “We decide on a theme very broadly and then we continue to shape the program.”
“We Shall Go Forth Singing” is this year’s theme. The show, as always, is a retelling of the Christmas story, Rusinko said. Tradition has them ending with a rousing chorus of “O Come, All Ye Faithful.” But it is seen through a specific lens of that year’s theme.
The visual representation of the theme is a tree. It’s based, Rusinko said, on an embroidery design by one of her colleagues, Larissa McConnell, from an exhibit she created for the Arts Center of Saint Peter.
“When we were very first talking about the program and starting to come up with visual images, the image of a tree kept coming up,” she said. “When you look at the rings in a tree, you can see when the years have been feast and famine. You see the history of it.”
During hard times, a tree sends its roots deeper, leading to great resilience. That’s what the planning committee found itself doing as well.
“That’s what’s kind of fun, to see how it comes together built around this theme,” Taylor said. Through the evening’s readings, songs and dances, the audience is taken through a journey of lament and grief, ending with a message of hope.
While inspiring people to leave with hope was good, they thought something was missing, Rusinko said.
“It needed a little more muscle to it, and the muscle was courage because it really does take courage to live in times of uncertainty. It takes courage to start new things. It takes courage to plan a program that you don’t even know is going to happen.
“So we wanted, in the music, in the text, some ways to model that courage.” The result is a gift of hope to those who participate and attend this year’s program.
“I think this year feels like such an amazing gift, that we can come back together,” Taylor said.
