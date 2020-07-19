I had a birthday the other day. A big one. Let’s not get into specifics other than it began with a six and ended with a zero. All I have to say about that is yikes, it really does go fast.
This birthday wasn’t so bad. My 50th was much rougher. There was something about turning 50 that seriously depressed me. Fifty seemed old and over the hill. Sixty, on the other hand, is old and over the hill, but I’ve learned enough over the past 10 years to realize that in 10 years I will (God willing) look back on this birthday and think then how young I am now, if that makes any sense.
This birthday also made me think about what I’ve learned during the past six decades, and the answer is not a whole lot, at least not a lot I remember. But I have discovered some nuggets I’d like to share on the off chance they might help someone else reaching a milestone birthday of their own, all, of course, based on my own life experiences as well as my completely shallow viewpoint of the world in general. Here goes:
When you are young and your mother or father tells you something “for your own good,” for heaven’s sake listen to them and consider they might have an inkling of what’s in your future. Otherwise prepare yourself for a lifetime of filling out job applications and searching fruitlessly for references willing to lie about your ability to show up on time for work every morning.
Treat the janitor the same way you treat the CEO, although in reality if most people treated the CEO the same way they treat the janitor, they’d be out on their backsides fruitlessly searching for references for their next job.
Don’t waste a lot of time trying to balance the scales, either figuratively or literally. I look back at my life and wince over the seconds, minutes and hours I wasted on trying to get people to see I was right 100% of the time. Never going to happen. If you think you’re right, that’s good enough.
Forget about keeping up with the Joneses be it having the same car, house or jeans size. I went to high school with a gal named Brenda who was perfect. I mean really and truly perfect. She had perfect hair, clothes, figure — you name it and Brenda had it perfectly. Now Brenda and I are both 60 and, I’m not making this up, she does AARP commercials featuring her belly dancing for Pete’s sake that are aired during the Super Bowl. Who can compete with that? Not me. Even better, I no longer want to.
Consider adopting a dog or a cat or a guinea pig or whatever. My dad used to count the souls in the house before bed and always included the pets. “Tonight we have 11 souls in the house,” he’d say. Every house can use as many souls as it can hold.
Marrying someone with a sense of humor makes life a lot easier. It also helps if you have one, too.
Call your mom while you still can.
Even if you don’t have grandchildren, the odds are excellent you’ll end up with one of your offspring’s dog or cat living with you forever.
Collect something. Anything. It will give your children something to talk about after you’re gone. (“What are we going to do with a complete set of Alan Alda movies on VHS? I always knew Mom was weird.”)
Don’t talk about your imminent demise all the time. After a glass of wine or two, I tend to tell my sons where the wills are and how they can collect on my life insurance. They’ve informed me such banter does not make for jolly family holidays.
Even though it’s been your dream for as long as you can remember, you might want to reconsider buying a Mustang now that you can finally afford it. Stick with something you can easily climb in and out of.
Read something you read 30 years ago. You’ll be amazed how much more you get out of it now. This is especially true of books you didn’t understand in the first place.
Unfair as it seems, calories consumed while not hungry still count as calories.
Enjoy today. It’s all any of us has.
So far, turning 60 has been a good thing. I’m looking forward to seeing what I learn over the next 10 years and when I do, I’ll be happy to share.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer living in Mankato with her husband and two dogs. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
