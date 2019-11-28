The Mankato Riverblenders have been rehearsing for months now; some of their songs they have been practicing since August.
Their big holiday concert, “Holiday Harmony,” is this Sunday, and they are excited to perform.
They are partnering with the Minnesota Valley Sweet Adelines for their holiday concert to bring the holiday spirit to Mankato.
“It’s fun to see the smiles on people’s faces. To us Christmas season starts after Thanksgiving. We like to see and get people in that Christmas mood,” said Stan Bruss, the chorus manager.
Each chorus will perform separately, along with quartets from each chorus. In addition, the two choruses will jointly perform several Christmas season songs.
Songs the two groups plan to perform include: “Deck the Halls,” “Joy to the World,” “Silent Night,” and more.
“It’s a public organization that sings religious songs. We have many faiths involved in the chorus, and we all respect each other,” Bruss said.
The group performs its holiday concert every odd year. Their goal is entertainment for the whole family that gets people into the holiday spirit.
“It will touch their hearts,” said Ron Meyer, the chairman of the event.
According to Bruss, the chorus was formed about 40 years ago. It mainly performs a capella. The Sweet Adelines formed around that time.
The Sweet Adelines are a slightly smaller group. Meyers said the group is cooperative and practices rigorously for the concert, as well.
The songs the two choruses perform together will have musical accompaniment by Christine Schulz.
The songs they sing a capella can be a bit tricky to perform.
“It’s a lot of words and a lot of songs, but we love to sing. None of us are professionally trained singers. We are store keepers and morticians and more,” Bruss said.
Working with a chorus can be interesting and challenging at times.
“We have an aging group, we have some young members, but a lot of the guys have been singing for many years, and as you age your voice can change a bit. So we sometimes have to work harder to get things right,” Bruss said.
Despite their challenges, they expect this concert to have a close harmony.
“It will hopefully get them in the spirit of Christmas,” Bruss said.
The group is known throughout the area for their singing abilities.
The Riverblenders perform all over the area year-round in parades, concerts and even competitions. The group has won many awards for their singing and have plenty of plaques to prove it.
“We have a very talented group of people. One member of our group even arranges songs for us in our style,” Bruss said.
“We have kind of a following in this area. There are some people who appear at most of our performances,” said the vice president of publicity and marketing Bailey Blethen.
Although the group does have many faithful followers who come to a number of their concerts, they are hoping to see some new faces in the audience.
“If they like music, particularly if they like Christmas music (they should come),” Blethen said.
After this concert, the group will begin rehearsal for its April 18 spring concert.
