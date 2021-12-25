I’m something of a drama junky, which explains why I spent my formative years glued to “All My Children” and skipped an entire week of college so I didn’t miss Luke and Laura’s wedding festivities.
I don’t want drama in my own life and will go to great lengths to avoid it, but I love hearing about other people’s drama, especially family drama around the holidays.
I think I like hearing about families who have big splashy holiday gatherings featuring arguments over who bought the best presents or who deserves coal or who, inevitably, was Mom’s favorite because my own family is so very small. The most drama we can work up is whether or not to watch “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” on Christmas Eve or if we should shake things up and watch it Christmas morning.
That’s not to say my family isn’t completely without drama. Before I was born, my sisters each were given red and white striped pajamas one Christmas and were told to put them on for a holiday photo op. My oldest sister, who has always been somewhat sneaky, told my other sister that what our mother meant to say was that they were going to take the holiday picture in their birthday suits.
The resulting photo shows Sister No. 1 smiling smugly in her red and white pajamas sitting next to Sister No. 2, who was au natural and had a glint in her eyes that guaranteed retribution. That picture was the fuel for years and years of annual Christmas fights between the two of them.
Then there was my best friend’s family. A more prim and proper, Norman Rockwell-esque family couldn’t be imagined. This was the kind of family that did everything according to a prearranged timetable, especially on the holidays. Deviating from the tried and true was very much frowned upon.
Until one fateful Christmas when someone decided to swap out the traditional alcohol-free eggnog for some high-octane Tom and Jerry’s. My best friend’s mother took to the Tom and Jerry’s like a duck takes to water and by the end of the evening was about as prim and proper as the entertainment at a bachelor party.
The next morning my friend’s mom had not only a mighty hangover, but enough remorse to last the entire new year.
“What’s the big deal?” her husband asked. “Thanks to you, we had a Christmas we’ll never forget.”
Holding an ice bag on her throbbing head, Mrs. Prim and Proper replied, “What you really mean is thanks to me we’ll always remember this Christmas as the one when Mom got loaded and passed out under the tree.”
“Well, if you want to get technical about it, yes,” Mr. Prim and Proper said.
Interestingly, they never went back to plain eggnog after that Christmas.
The whole holiday season is filled with potentially dramatic moments. The other day I heard about an aunt who always hosted Christmas until this year when she decided enough was enough and announced it was someone else’s turn. She must have thought she was in the clear until her siblings took a vote and decided to override her decision and go to her house anyway. Did I mention they voted without asking her to cast a ballot? And that she was informed of how the vote came out via text message? I certainly would have liked to have been an ornament on the tree during that celebration.
Thankfully most holiday drama isn’t really all that dramatic, certainly nothing like I used to watch on the soaps where people routinely discovered quite late in life that they had an evil twin who grew up somewhere like Brooklyn or perhaps a baby they forgot they gave birth to or discovered their real father was a high-ranking government official/double agent.
The best holiday drama is just dramatic enough to give everyone something to mull over while drinking a Tom and Jerry as well as to remember, and bring up, the next time everyone gets together again.
Oh, and also to share with nosy people who have small families after the holidays are over because for some of us, holiday drama is the gift that keeps on giving.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
