By Robb Murray
When the heavy metal band Trivium comes to town next week, the band’s lead guitarist might feel right at home in this hockey-centric town.
Beaulieu grew up in Maine and played hockey as a kid. Like many young players, he went to hockey camps, including some that had players from his favorite team, the University of Maine Black Bears, as instructors (including Hall of Famer Paul Kariya and NHL goaltender Garth Snow). He played hockey all the way through high school. Hockey — along with rock ‘n’ roll — is in his blood.
The band will perform in the Grand Hall. A half block away, however, hanging from the rafters inside the Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center, are about a dozen banners celebrating the success of the Minnesota State University men’s hockey program.
“That’s pretty cool,” he said.
But he won’t be coming here to ponder celebratory banners, or reminisce about pucks and sticks. He and the rest of the band are coming to rock.
Most of Trivium’s current lineup has been together for about 20 years. That kind of longevity, Beaulieu says, makes the creative process go smoothly.
“We get along really well. And so there’s never any arguments about writing songs. And so I think we all know that everyone’s intentions are to write the best song we can,” he said. “The way our sound is, you kind of need all the pieces.”
If he brings a demo in one day and wants the rest of the band to listen to it, Beaulieu says he fully expects the other members to chime in, offer feedback, or perhaps even take the song in a different direction.
All options are on the table in a group that thrives on collaboration.
“You kind of welcome that now, because it’s like everyone’s DNA and ideas are in it that make it the way the song ends up being. And you want that input and it’s always kind of fun to see where the song goes,” he said. “Sometimes it’s a case where I would never have thought of doing it that way, or going in that direction. But then it makes the song really really fun.”
Beaulieu says that, when he was younger, it took him a while to find his footing in terms of music appreciation. Like many teens, he was a fan of Guns and Roses. But then a friend slipped him a CD of a band with a slightly harder edge.
“Once I heard Metallica I was like, ‘Oh, that’s the kind music that I’ve been waiting to hear,’” he said. “That was a catalyst for getting interested in wanting to play guitar. Guns and Roses is more like the old kind of rock ‘n’ roll guitar playing. Metallica and Megadeth — that’s the kind of guitar playing I wanted to do.”
