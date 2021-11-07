By Darell Mason and Almilcar Valdez
Greg Traylor owns TNT Eats food truck in Mankato. He is a successful and savvy entrepreneur. He has much to say about everything from business ethics to marketing, but whatever he is talking about is laced with his integrity. He will tell you his integrity is in his food, but it also lies in his unconditional support for small, minority-owned businesses. With a family history rooted in the Depression and a childhood in welfare and poverty, Traylor understands hardship and success.
All my barbecue skills basically came from my grandfather. He grew up in the Depression, where food was very scarce. Anything that came in the backyard, I don’t care if it was opossum or a squirrel, he taught me how to grill it. He used to tell me, “Grandson, we’re not here to just kill the animal for a nuisance. We’re going to eat it from the rooter to the tooter.”
I grew up on the East side of Kansas City, Missouri, in the projects on welfare. I have 10 brothers and sisters. Growing up in a project and having all these kids in such a small concrete cell, which was what we basically grew up in, gave me a very strong exterior. It also gave me some type of things to hope for because I wanted more for myself.
I found education was very important, and that was going to be my stepping stone to where I am today. I did go to the Minnesota School of Business and I took up one semester of Business Management. I was unable to get a lot of funding to continue that education, but I think that the small little bit of college gave me some outlook.
To be totally honest, my most significant business setback is not having enough education, enough knowledge about what I was getting myself into. And you know, knowledge is power. I don’t care what anyone tells you, knowledge is power.
I feel privileged, and I feel that being one of the first Black-owned businesses in southern Minnesota helps me become a pioneer. My motto is: I cannot be successful without helping someone else become successful.
My goal is to make it as easy as possible for anybody that comes to me who may want to get into the barbecue field because I know how difficult it was for me to get to where I am today. I want to make sure anyone I help is doing the exact same thing for that next person. If we give a hand-up to all these minority businesses and continue to help them grow, this will be a much better place.
I’m going to continue living on the morals, integrity, and the values that my grandparents have instilled in me, and that’s the same thing that I’m going to instill into TNT Eats. I enjoy what I do, and I will not do anything else. Food is my passion, and it excites me when it’s time to do some cooking.
With my wife, Dr. Sara Traylor, by my side, anything is possible. With her encouraging me to be the best man and best husband I can be, I will make sure that whatever TNT Eats puts out is made with heart, love and soul.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.