Do you still have a tree in a container sitting around waiting to be planted?
You have a couple of options.
Planting it would be the first and best option. If the spot is not ready then “heeling in” may be the second option. “Heeling in” is a process of protecting plants with soil in a temporary location. When a plant is heeled in, it is placed in a trench or a mound above ground level. Then when you are ready to move the plant to its permanent location, it is easier to pull soil away from the root ball then trying to dig it back out of a hole.
Plants can also be heeled in during the spring for planting later in the season. Bare root woody plants can be heeled in as well as plants in containers. No need to take the plants out of the pots — you can place them closely together in a group, and make a soil berm on the outside of the group, up to the rim of the pots. This will help cut down the amount of drying winter winds that would otherwise blow through. In the summer, this type of heeling in also will help protect the plants from excess heat that can develop as plants sit in black pots, and will also help with reducing evaporation.
Usually the soil mix in pots is very lightweight, and plants will tend to blow over easily. A berm will help to keep them upright as well. Our ample summer rains are long gone, and any newly planted shrubs, trees and all your evergreens are waiting for a good soaking, so help them out!
Any newly planted perennials should also get a drink if your rain has been scarce. Then, don’t forget to disconnect and drain out your garden hoses before winter.
This is also a good time to collect the scattered tools and clean them up for next year. I wonder how many pruners I will find this year when the garden dies back!
If you are storing vegetables, periodically sort through your stash. Place your veggies single layer when possible as rotten stuff has a way of spreading to all of its neighbors. You can also place thick layers of newspaper between stacks of veggies to help absorb rotting stuff and keep the neighbors dry and safe.
Varmints
Using winter mulchers can attract varmints to the garden area as cozy piles of leaves make nice homes for mice. I am also concerned with other animals getting into poison so I have devised a device just for the mice. Using a wide mouthed juice bottle, squirt glue in the bottom of it and then drop in bait chunks. Once the glue is set, place the bottles on their side in the garden. Sure, you can buy traps — but I prefer to put the treats together myself; more satisfaction. The mouse runs in, the mouse runs out, just like I planned!
Mowin’ ‘em down
For those that love to mow lawn, your season is coming to an end. The last mowing of the season should be the shortest, so hopefully that means you are actually lowering the deck from its usual position! Long grass that lays over on itself under the snow creates a good environment for snow mold and other turf diseases in the spring.
When spring arrives, the sun can warm up the soil quicker through short rather than long turf (ever wonder why the neighbors’ grass is greener first?)
Spring raking, usually done before the first mow, is easier to do. The first raking should be gentle as to not rip up tender new grass plants.
Fall Fertilizing
What about fall fertilizing? Not being a turf fan, I am also never a fan of chemicals of any sort that are not necessary. If you use a mulching mower, you should really never need to fertilize. The clippings will decay and provide the needed nutrients over time. If you must, then use a winterizer this time of year with low or no 'N' (nitrogen). Check the bags for info and apply at recommended rate or less. Really, why do we want to make grass grow faster....do you really want to mow more often? You can use a winterizer fertilizer as late as Halloween.
