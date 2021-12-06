Q. We have a family history of prostate cancer. What foods can my dad eat to help minimize his risk?
A. Prostate cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer in American men. It’s also believed to be highly influenced by diet. Celebrate dad this holiday season by sneaking these five cancer-fighting foods into his eating routine:
Toss in tomatoes
Lycopene is a carotenoid responsible for the bright red color of tomatoes. It does more than add color, though. Several studies link lycopene consumption to a reduced risk of prostate cancer. Dad will be happy to hear he can get the most lycopene from cooked tomato products like tomato sauce and tomato juice.
Get fishy
Maybe dad’s already upping his intake of fish rich in omega-3 fats for his heart and brain health. Well, he can add one more reason to continue to eat fatty fish like salmon and tuna at least twice each week. The omega-3s found in fish have anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce the risk of prostate cancer.
Veggie up
Vegetables in the cabbage family, such as broccoli, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts, are known for their link to a reduced risk of cancer. You just have to convince dad the benefits of these tasty veggies outweigh any unwanted socially unacceptable side effects.
Go nuts
New studies link nut consumption to a reduced risk of death from any cause, including cancer. This might be due to the powerful antioxidants in nuts. Walnuts, in particular, may be beneficial in warding off prostate cancer. So, the next time dad is searching for a crunchy snack, hand him a handful of nuts.
Don’t forget the morning caffeine fix
Fill his mug with green tea or coffee every morning for an antioxidant boost. Both drinks are known to be high in protective antioxidants and have been tied to a reduced risk of cancer. There’s just one caveat — he has to drink the real stuff. Brew it fresh for the maximum benefit.
No foods are proven to eliminate the risk of prostate cancer, but increasing healthy food choices certainly can’t hurt. Remind him to eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, stay at a healthy body weight and exercise regularly to reduce his risk of cancer even more.
