Q. What are some food trends we can expect in 2022?
A. Food trends are so interesting because they mimic what is happening in the world around us. Some trends stick around for years, while others pop in and out within months. Here’s a list of what I think we’ll see trending the next 12 months.
1. Even more nostalgia
With the external world so unpredictable, it can be comforting to return to something familiar. In these topsy-turvy times, many are seeking comforting food and drinks from years past that offer a sense of familiarity and wistful nostalgia. It’s time to dust off those family and church cookbooks.
2. To-go, takeout and delivery aren’t going anywhere
Restaurant visits are on the rise, but delivery and pick-up options will continue as a food trend in 2022. With at least partial remote work becoming the norm, and overall time spent at home increasing, we’ll continue to see an increased demand for to-go options. This same trend applies to online grocery shopping and delivery. Both are here to stay.
3. Reducetarianism
Reducetarianism describes people who are aiming to eat less meat, dairy, and eggs mainly for environmental reasons. Some reducetarians might order an oat milk latte instead of a cow’s milk latte, but still opt for a steak every so often. Climate concerns are on the rise, and the way we view and produce our food is becoming more important than ever.
Meatless products have taken the market by storm, but cell-cultured meat, especially seafood, has been in the works from a handful of different companies. But it’s not just meat. Crops that have a heavy environmental impact are also being reconsidered, such as coffee and chocolate. Anything considered taxing on the environment is ripe for innovation. You’ll see the results of those considerations in the coming year, if not decades to come.
4. Spice up your life
Turmeric, Sriracha, gochujang, harissa, schug, and sambal will be topping everything from scrambled eggs to sandwiches. As the country grows increasingly more diverse — nearly half of Gen Z identifies as non-caucasian — the concept of ‘authenticity’ as it relates to food has changed. As a result, we’re seeing a wave of new multi-ethnic, “borderless” cuisines that embrace one person’s unique identity, mixed race parents, or reflect the diverse cultural influences of a given region.
5. Functional bubbles and buzz-less spirits
Bubbles, we just can’t get enough of you. Sparkling water has been our go-to beverage the past few years, but in 2022 we’re reaching for ones with functional ingredients like probiotics, prebiotics, botanicals, and more. We’re also seeing the rise of mocktails, and low-alcohol drinks. Booze-free bars, mocktail mixers and reduced-alcohol cocktails are popping up all over the country (and your grocery aisles).
