There’s nothing like good old Swedish Europop to lift meager spirits, and Minnesota State University’s theater and dance department knows that.
The Ted Paul Theatre on Wednesday presents its production of one of the longest-running and wholly energetic Broadway musicals, “Mamma Mia!”
The production was slated this time last year — a sold-out production featuring a guest director with Broadway credentials — but it was canceled due to COVID-19.
And so MSU began refunding its patrons.
“We didn’t know if we were going to do it again,” said former theatre director and department chair Paul Hustoles, who retired in July. During the summer, his grand finale to 35 years at MSU was supposed to be as director of more than half of the Highland Summer Theatre season. That summer season, though, was canceled.
However, Hustoles came back to direct this high-energy production.
“So now this ‘Mamma Mia!’ brings a closure to me as well,” Hustoles said.
Not only did it provide him an opportunity to come back and work with students but also with the staff again, such as Dave McCarl in costume design.
“We have worked together so many shows,” Hustoles said of their 35-year working relationship. “It’s just fun to bring back the old team.”
And former students were happy to have Hustoles direct this production.
David T. Loudermilk, senior MFA student, worked with Hustoles for three years in eight productions during his time in grad school. Beyond Hustoles’ vast knowledge of the musical theater genre, Loudermilk values his insight and teaching abilities.
“In rehearsal, he doesn’t view me as a student but as an artistic director, but he always finds those teaching moments within,” Loudermilk said. “That’s great, and I carry it onto other shows — that’s what’s most valuable.”
“Mamma Mia!” serves as a homecoming and farewell to Hustoles and is also Loudermilk’s final production as a choreographer. “Mamma Mia!” — an energetic, fun and carefree production as described by Loudermilk — gave the choreographer a new challenge.
As a musical with heavy dancing and partnering, he had to find creative ways to put together dances that eliminated the need for physical touch among the actors because of COVID-19 safety. There is lifting of the tables and chairs— traditional Jewish chair dance — in one of the scenes. The department used sheets to prevent contact.
“The concept of coming up with the ideas was not hard,” Loudermilk said. “The execution has been the most difficult.”
Masks also posed another challenge that was incorporated into the show.
“We always knew that musical theater performers have to have high stamina,” Loudermilk said. It’s one thing, he said, to run on a treadmill with a mask on. But performing a show while dancing and singing with a mask is another level.
The masks are also being incorporated into the production as a theatrical tool.
“One character, she appears and has a different mask — that’s her fashion statement,” Hustoles said. “We’re having a lot of fun with the masks.”
Instead of ignoring the global pandemic, adding lines or suggestions into the show makes it contemporary.
During preparation for the production, the team ran mask tests to see how different ones sound on the microphones to produce the best sound. The work behind the productions on every detail is something the audience may not be aware of, Loudermilk said, yet it not only keep actors safe but also provides an aesthetic and sound that are pleasing.
Beyond the masks, this show is full of great dancing, music, go-go boots and sparkly jumpsuits.
“I work in the costume shop, and wow, they are going to be something,” said first-year MFA student Ruby Carlson.
Carlson plays the role of Donna, a strong and independent woman, and a role that Carlson appreciates as a big “Mamma Mia!” fan.
The show requires a lot of energy and has the chorus singing the whole time or dancing along to giant musical numbers. “It’s so much involvement, but it’s fun and it doesn’t feel forced,” Carlson said.
The whole cast has been enjoying their time rehearsing to prepared for the opening next week.
“We have a week until we have an audience, and the fact that we’re able to enjoy it already and have been enjoying it, that doesn’t happen with every show,” Carlson said. It’s an electric show with the greatest hits from ABBA. You can’t help but have a good time, she said.
“It’s not really one of those shows that’s trying to change your mind on something or address a really serious topic,” Carlson said. “It’s one of those shows meant to be escapist fun, and I feel like it’s something we really need right now.”
