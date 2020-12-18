Welcome to Round Two of staying home, aka The Introvert’s Dream Come True, Second Installment. I’m thinking this time around we’ll all be a little better prepared and hopefully much more realistic about what we might accomplish as well as what most likely is not going to happen.
Back in Round One, I recall hearing someone say now people had no excuse not to write a book or learn a new language while they were sheltering in place. My first thought was that whoever said that immensely inane comment obviously had never attempted to write a book and most likely had only the briefest of encounters with trying to learn another language.
Then I wondered why that person felt the need to shame others for not doing anything “extra” while homebound. Personally, I think a pandemic is plenty to handle without any additional pressure to tap out a memoir or become fluent in French.
Personally, I never really worry about bettering myself intellectually because that’s not going to happen. When we were first ordered home back in March, I thought I would try reading something a cut or two above my usual fare and went so far as to start one of the many classics I’ve never read, “Crime and Punishment.” A third of the way through I realized I was depressed enough already without adding more angst to the mix. “Crime and Punishment” went back on the shelf and I focused instead on rereading the complete works of Jaqueline Susann, a highly underrated novelist I might add.
With all the comfort food being devoured these days, I do wonder what most of us are going to look like in a month or so. A friend commented that most people come out of pandemics skinny and bald while we’re going to come out of this one fat and fuzzy.
Over the summer I spent a goodly portion of my time being both productive and counter-productive simultaneously. I cleaned out my wardrobe of anything that no longer fit or that I didn’t deem comfortable, a shortsighted move that left me with a few pairs of jeans, a handful of T-shirts and a maroon cashmere sweater of my grandfather’s with holes where the elbows ought to be — but it is comfortable. I suspect we’re all going to get so used to being comfortable that business casual is going to have to morph into business onesies.
Then there’s the whole hair thing. I’ve always been a low maintenance kind of gal when it comes to hair care, but this is getting downright ridiculous. Back in September when I realized my hair was getting far too long and much too scraggly, I approached my better half with a request.
“Do you think you could cut my hair?” I asked Mark.
“Why do you want to cut it? You should grow it even longer like it was when we first met.”
This brings me to an interesting aside. Why do men prefer long hair, and why do they think a woman can wear the same hairstyle for her entire life? The few times during our marriage when I’ve varied my hairstyle even slightly, I have been greeted with first an incredulous stare followed by a hasty, ‘Don’t worry. It will grow back in no time.’
“I just need a trim. It will be fun, like you’re a hairdresser and I’m your client. We can gossip about people we know.”
Mr. Mark looked doubtful but agreed to watch a YouTube video on how to cut hair. We were possibly 30 seconds into it when he had a change of heart.
“Forget it.”
“Come on, it’s not hard. You just cut a straight line.”
Mark shook his head. “I might cut an ear off. I’m not doing it.”
So much for teamwork. I switched to a video on how to cut your own hair. After studying it carefully, I went into the bathroom and proceeded to try out my new knowledge, another short-sighted event.
The video said all I needed to do was part my hair in the middle, put it in pigtails and trim each side evenly. It was the evenly thing that hung me up. When I was done, the hair on the left side of my head was longer than the hair on my right side, making me look like I was lurching instead of walking. I solved the problem by ignoring it, safe in the knowledge that once you’re my age no one really looks at you anyway.
On the bright side, it’s almost winter and it gets dark early these days. Home is a mighty attractive alternative to most other places right now. If we must stay home, and we must, this is most definitely the best time of year to do it.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer living in Mankato with her husband and two dogs. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
