We had some bad storms recently, which prompted me to wonder if it was true it’s dangerous to talk on a phone when there is lightning outside.
I made the mistake of wondering this out loud since I was at work at the time and the majority of people I work with have never been shy when it comes to expressing opinions.
“Old wives’ tale,” was one immediate response.
“Possibly true if you have a landline,” someone else said. “Only no one has one of those anymore.”
“We have a landline,” I said.
After the screams of laughter died down, someone asked, “But you have a cordless landline, right? The theory about lightning killing you during an electrical storm is only for people who have landlines with cords.”
“We have a Trimline,” I explained. “With a cord.”
“What’s a Trimline?” someone asked.
“I know!” another person chimed in. “Those are those super old phones you had to go to an AT&T store to rent because they wouldn’t give them to you. I remember my parents doing that. Am I right?”
“Dial or rotary?” another officemate asked. “Rotary, I bet. Those are really old.”
(I am already making plans for 20 years hence when I will get someone to wheel me over from the assisted living home to heckle my former coworkers when they’re reminiscing about their really old cellphone plans back in the 2020s and inform them how hopelessly out of date they are to the next generation.)
Our conversation — if you could call it that — brought back the memory of my husband, Mark, and I going to an AT&T store in Chicago to rent our very first phone, a Trimline in burnt orange. We had to come up with some phenomenal amount of money — I’m thinking around $89 — for the privilege of leasing that phone. After promising we wouldn’t throw away the original packaging and practically signing the agreement in blood, we were allowed to take our new baby home.
We had to go through a similar bloodletting process to get our first credit card. It was a Montgomery Wards card, the now-defunct department store that wasn’t quite as classy as Sears but was slightly more open to giving credit to people with no credit history and no money.
Thinking about it, I don’t know if it was such a bad thing to have to jump through all those hoops to get a telephone or a credit card. Yes, it was a pain in the neck, and we got writer’s cramps from filling out so much paperwork, but is that really so bad?
When things are a pain in the neck to do, you tend to value them a little more than the easy-peasy lemon-squeezy things in life. It’s like cooking. When it takes a long time to make a meal, it always tastes better than anything you might throw in the microwave.
Now people can get credit simply by reaching legal voting age, if not sooner.
Not a week passes by that we don’t get credit card offers for everyone in the house, including our dog, Rocky.
I have never been too swift when it comes to economics, but even Rocky can figure out that giving an 18-year-old a vast amount of credit is like letting a fox loose in the henhouse.
But back to the Trimline. Even though we had to return the original burnt orange Trimline decades ago, I found an identical one on eBay, a landline with a cord. I’m bringing it into work next week to show everyone what a real telephone looks like.
I’m planning extra fun by asking if anyone knows how I can take pictures with my new phone, a question I am sure the young ‘uns will enjoy once their eyes stop rolling.
Maybe next I’ll bring in my puka shell necklace or my entire vinyl Donny Osmond collection.
It never hurts to remind the people you work with that even if you do believe in old wives’ tales, even if you are in fact an old wife, some of us old wives can still be pretty dang groovy.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
