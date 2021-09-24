MANKATO — There's a good chance of a connection between Waterville and what many Manhattan p…

If You Go

Adolf Dehn Art Collection exhibit

What: Reproductions of artworks by Le Sueur County natives Adolf Dehn, Roger Preuss and David Maass at the Art Arts and Heritage Center of Montgomery through Oct. 30.

Where: Lower level of Hilltop Hall, 206 N. First St., Montgomery.

Hours: 2-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Cost: No admission fee.

More information at: Artsandheritagecenter.org.