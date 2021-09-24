, along with posters and jig-saw puzzles featuring the same landscape. Dehn, who was born in 1895 at Waterville, spent most of his artistic career in New York City, after a decade in Europe during the 1920s. He was one of America’s foremost “Regionalist” painters during the 1930’s and 1940’s. “In 1941, a year prior to Dehn being featured in LIFE magazine, the Metropolitan Museum of Art purchased Dehn’s watercolor “Spring in Central Park.” During the past 15 years, this painting has become one of the most widely-known images of the city in the museum’s extensive collection. The MET has put the image on more than 20 items for sale in their book store,” said Juliana Meek, who is with a Naples, Florida, gallery that represents the Dehn estate. Boxes of holiday cards featuring another of his watercolors, “Avian Holiday” in December were on the bestseller list for MET’s online store. The fanciful work shows bright red, yellow and blue birds perched in branches surrounding a nest holding a tiny Christmas tree. “There’s been a re-emergence of interest for Adolf Dehn’s work recently, especially since the MET began offering for sale posters of one of his Central Park paintings,” said Meek. Retrospective shows are scheduled this year and two new books examining the works and life of the artist will soon be released. “Adolf Dehn: Mid-century Manhattan” opens Jan. 27 atFairfield University Art Museum
in Connecticut and a show featuring works he created in the early 1940s is planned in 2018 atColorado Springs Fine Arts MuseumHarmon-Meek/modernLe Sueur County Historical Society
, a private 501 (C) non-profit, is the trustee of a collection of several works created by Dehn. The paintings, prints and drawings are donations from the late artist and his widow, Virginia. “LCHS is very aware of their (monetary) value and of their value in telling the history of our county,” said Kathy Burns of Waterville, the society’s coordinator. “His work has enduring appeal. We are aware of people’s interest (in the collection),” she said. The Dehns’ donation was the center of years of legal wrangling between two historical groups. About a year ago, a court decision deemed LCHS as rightful owner of the $256,000 collection. The resolution means LCHS can now begin promoting Dehn’s art, Burns told The Free Press in January 2015. A grant from thePrairie Lakes Regional Arts Council
has helped the society archive the Dehn collection and works of other artists with ties to Le Sueur County. The Dehn pieces had been been stored improperly. General operating funds and grant monies were used to cover expenses to inventory the works as well as for examining and properly identifying the pieces. LCSH enlisted the help of a specialist who is a curator of American art. “They are now kept in a secure, climate-controlled environment,” Burns said. LCHS’ collection includes images of Minnesota countrysides and scenes from various places Dehn traveled to throughout the world. Select pieces were displayed last year in a show at Oak Terrace Senior Living of Le Sueur. Burns said Le Sueur County Historical Society plans to feature the art and life of Adolf Dehn during 2018 through events and exhibits commemorating the 50th anniversary of the artist’s death. {/long_form_content} {long_form_uuid}735f40ae-cec3-11e6-b64f-9f6a77f35037{/long_form_uuid}{revision}47{/revision}{slug}t_Popularity of Waterville {/slug}{domain}mankatofreepress.com{/domain}{setWriteback}0{/setWriteback}{/long_form_article}
MONTGOMERY — The Arts and Heritage Center of Montgomery and Le Sueur County Historical Society recently needed a way to show off landscapes, wildlife scenes and caricatures by three artists who were born or lived for a time in Le Sueur County. The solution: a digital camera.
Reproductions of selections from the society’s art collection, instead of the fragile and valuable originals by Adolf Dehn, Roger Preuss and David Maas, are on display in the center’s gallery space. The copies, along with a few original works borrowed from a private collection, may be viewed through October.
“We are very excited to have this exhibit,” said Maureen Gustafson, president of the center’s board. “It’s taken a good year and a half in planning. We contacted Le Sueur County Historical Society because we heard they had all of this art by people who had lived in the county. ... We wanted to give them a place to show.”
The more than 350 original pieces that comprise the historical society’s collection are in storage. Several of the works on paper and canvases are decades old and show signs of wear and tear.
“A lot of them need work,” said Judy Domonoske, a historical society volunteer.
Le Sueur County is one of the historical society’s sources for funding. Its board of commissioners had taken a hiatus from providing funds during a drawn-out legal dispute between the society and a second non-profit history group.
The works, determined as the responsibility of the historical society, also were in need of a good system of documentation. What the historical society lacked in funds for the project, its volunteers made up for with dedication.
“Becky Thompson and I spent 17 afternoons during COVID documenting,” said Domonoske.
The duo worked in the historical society’s genealogy center, a former schoolhouse, located on “History Hill” in Elysian.
“We kept it low budget,” she said. “Sometimes we used our own money.”
They enlisted the help of a local photographer, who set the originals up on an artist’s easel and used a digital camera to document them. Those images later were used to create the reproductions on display at the heritage center.
“I think they come across really well,” said Gustafson, describing the quality of the reproductions filling the walls of the heritage center.
It would be hard for her to choose a favorite from the depictions of ducks, pheasants, fields of grain, farmsteads and the examples of rotund cartoon figures Dehn liked to draw, she said.
“All three artists are so different.”
■ Dehn was born in 1895 at Waterville.
A master lithographer and painter, he also was known for the satirical images he drew. He is credited with helping shape and define the country’s American Regionalism, Social Realism and Caricature art movements.
■ Preuss, who died in 2007, also was a Waterville native.
He combined his love of the outdoors with his artistic and writing abilities. In 1949, he was named the winner of the Federal Duck Stamp Contest — the youngest artist and the first Minnesotan to do so.
■ Maas now lives at Long Lake. The 92-year-old wildlife artist’s career spans five decades.
His diligent study of nature has earned him many accolades from his peers and from seasoned hunters.
Heritage center volunteer docent Colleen Pavek suggested the exhibit as a candidate for an educational school trip.
“I would urge high school art classes to come to the heritage center and take a look,” Pavek said.
Arrangements to purchase reproductions of the historical society’s Adolf Dehn Collection may be made online at: www.lesueurcountyhistory.org. Proceeds go to the non-profit’s art fund, which has been set up to help pay for restoration and repairs to the originals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.