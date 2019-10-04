Q. I just saw aroniaberries in the grocery store next to the other berries. What do they taste like? Can you use them like other berries?
A. The aroniaberry (also known as a chokeberry) has the highest antioxidant capacity among berries and other fruits. Just by looking at their dark, bold color, you can tell these berries back a powerful punch. Visually, they look similar to a blueberry, but are a darker purple/blue color. Not only are aroniaberries low in sugar, they also contain beneficial nutrients, such as quercetin, quinic, minerals and vitamins.
Anthocyanins, one of the main antioxidants in aroniaberries, protect cells from oxidative damage caused by free radicals. They have been shown to reduce inflammation, improve circulation, slow the breakdown of collagen, and help protect all the cells in the body from damage.
Fresh aroniaberries are commonly used to make juice, jam, syrup and wine. Dried aronia berries can be eaten as a healthy snack, added to muesli, or used in muffins and other baked goodies. Because of their low sugar content and high antioxidant power, these little berries will make you pucker when eaten by themselves. Most people enjoy them best when mixed into other foods, such as a smoothie or baked goods.
In addition to the antioxidant benefits, dried aroniaberries are packed with fiber. A 3.5-ounce serving provides 16 grams of this essential macronutrient. Fiber isn't digested completely by your body. Instead, it passes relatively intact through your digestive tract, which is why it is associated with a number of unique health benefits. Some of these benefits include healthy bowel movements and overall improved bowel health, lower cholesterol levels, weight loss (when combined with exercise and an overall healthy weight loss diet), and reduced risk of problems related to blood sugar levels.
Like all fruits, these little berries pack more than just a few key nutrients and can be sprinkled in to your diet for a nutritious boost. Feel confident adding a little variety and a lot of benefits to your diet with aroniaberries.
