After years of missing hydrangeas from my former field production, I finally planted several last fall.
A warm welcome to Bobo, Strawberry Sundae, Vanilla Strawberry, Berry White and Diamond Rogue.
I love the seasonal interest of easy to grow hydrangea shrubs. After the main bloom period, the flowers hold well on the plant and the leaves and flowers mature into different colors as the season progresses. Then in the fall, they can be cut and brought into the house for décor or left for winter interest.
My favorite hydrangea over the years has been Limelight, stunning in bouquets. The flower head, called a panicle, is actually numerous tiny flowers on a stem close together, same as with lilac flowers.
Some flower stems, like hydrangeas, if cut too young before all the flowers open towards the tip of the paniclet, may flop over. This is where a scissors comes in handy to snip off any floppy flowers from the top of the stem, or old ones on the bottom of the stem.
Hydrangea plants require a varied amount of sun or shade so always check the plant tag or research before planting. Always space correctly according to the plant information; you don’t want to crowd them and certainly not move them. Of my new plants, Vanilla Strawberry at 6 to 8 feet tall and wide is the largest, and Bobo at 3-feet-by-3-feet the smallest.
These hydrangeas were planted in clusters with evergreen shrubs and deciduous shrubs as a driveway entry area. After spending half the summer in 3-gallon pots near the garden hose at my house, they were happy to be installed in October. As for setting up 600 feet of garden hose to water after installation? A not so happy me. Let’s hope this season is not as dry as last summer.
One popular question I would hear when talking to gardeners about plants is, “Do they spread?”
The majority of your garden perennials will spread/increase at the base, creating a larger single plant over time. A daylily plant, for instance, purchased in a one-gallon pot, will likely grow to its mature size in 3-4 years. The plant may then slow down growth, but will still put some on.
Some perennials like Perovskia, aka Russian Sage, will spread by sending out rhizomes, with new baby plants popping up near the plant. Usually, these new plants can be cut off from the mother plant, dug up and re-planted.
Perovskia will also do a little seeding in the garden, with random plants popping up. Lilies from bulbs, like Asiatics, grow bublets on the sides of the main bulb that become new plants. The bublets will send up foliage a year or more until they are established enough to develop a flower bud and bloom, so don’t mistake for weeds.
Some lilies also grow bulbils in the leaf axis on the stem of the plant that can seed themselves. Occasionally, I have even had peonies start on their own in the garden from seed.
It’s obvious when bearded iris multiply as they produce creeping rhizomes known as side shoots or off sets. The majority of the perennials sold today are hybrids or may be sterile and generally stay put as one plant. This is what most homeowners want, plants that move when you want them too!
When you order some random heirloom pack of seeds like Sweet Annie, then you will know the true meaning of spreading in the garden … year after year after year. Still eradicating after about 10 years now. I believe this plant is outsmarting me. After all these years, Sweet Annie is a garden stalker and knows by the fall I am tired of gardening and shuffle hoeing and that’s when it starts. Going from nothing to several inches tall in days, just waiting for my fall vacay to arrive so it can take over.
Botanically known as Artemisia annu, there is nothing sweet about Sweet Annie. Trouble. That’s what it is. Sweet Annie is actually an annual plant that readily reseeds itself. Sometimes they can be mistaken for perennials because they are back every year.
Strawberries are a good example of a plant that spreads around by stolons on top of the soil, like crabgrass. Rhizomes are under the soil. So, do they spread? Depends on your definition, they all do in one form or another.
The outdoor markets are done for this season at Best Buy. Winter dates for the Mankato Farmer’s Market held at Drummer’s Garden Center are: February 5 & 19. All dates are 10 a.m. – noon.
