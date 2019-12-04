As the first semester of school begins to wrap up and the stress of the holiday season falls upon the community, everyone's caught up in the hustle and bustle.
Students are finishing up finals, parents and friends shop for one another and area high schools prep for final concerts before winter break.
In a town with three big high schools, these concerts are plentiful and free to attend for those who want to support the local youth in their musical endeavors. Each high school’s big concert is known for something slightly different, making for a well-rounded community experience.
Originality grows at West
West’s holiday concert is known for its adherence to tradition, but that doesn’t mean that they’re also not unique in their own way.
With student leaders who help to make the music and concert great as well as the new music picks every year, West sprinkles in some unique pieces with its traditions.
“One thing that we always perform here, it’s a tradition, is ‘O Holy Night.’ It was arranged by Dr. David Dickau and so that’s one of Mankato West’s traditions. It is performed by the wind ensemble, the concert choir and the orchestra. It’s the big concert finale,” said West Band Director Brady Krusemark.
The traditions don’t end there. The orchestra also performs “Sleigh Ride,” every year.
Despite these long-standing musical traditions, West plans to spice things up this year with some new and challenging pieces.
“We’re also performing a piece called 'Russian Christmas Music.' It’s all about the frozen tundra and Russia pre-World War I,” Krusemark said.
Despite the difficulty of the songs performed, the students are able to use their skills to perform these challenging pieces accurately and well.
“Students are making some really mature music, and I don’t think high school students get enough credit for being as mature as they are; for being able to communicate really deep emotions through music, but they’re doing that,” Krusemark said.
One student, 17-year-old Emily Schanbacher, said she's especially excited for some of the more difficult songs, specifically, “The Holly and the Ivy.”
“I really like that part because it took us a lot of time to bring it together," Schanbacher said. "There were a lot of tempo fluctuation issues that we were having, but it sounds really pretty and I really like it.”
West performs two holiday concerts: one on Monday, the other on Friday. Friday night's concert features the wind ensemble, which is its top band, the concert choir, which is its top choir, and the orchestra. Monday will have the concert band, symphonic band and Scarlett choir.
This gives the community two opportunities to go out and support the Mankato West band, and it’s no secret that both the director and the students would love to have as many people as possible come out.
“I think people should come to this concert to see their friends and see how far we’ve come,” Schanbacher said. “I’m looking forward to seeing my family and friends show up and see our hard work kind of come together.”
Many of the students, like Schanbacher, have been in band since they were in sixth grade. This means their skills have improved substantially over the years.
“Each band is unique every year. Our student leaders bring their unique styles. Our band this year has been working really hard and performing some really challenging music,” Krusemark said.
Concert-goers can expect a variety of music. This includes holiday music and some non-traditional music, as well.
Although this is the most traditional concert West puts on all year because of the songs they perform on a year-to-year basis, this will be unique with the student talent, new music and support from the community.
Loyola concert includes a wide range of talent
Unlike many of the other schools in the area, the Loyola concert will include a wider range of students. This means that their holiday band concert will include grades 6-12, showing off their students' different levels of skill and displaying their growth throughout the years.
“The students always look forward to this concert as it is a special time of year on the hill,” said Amy Wightkin, a Loyola band teacher.
Loyola will be performing everything from the famous “Greensleeves” to the classic Christmas carol “Deck the Halls.”
The simpler songs along with the more challenging pieces will create a great variety for those attending.
Multicultural mix of music at East
Mankato East will celebrate the holiday season with many cultures.
“We have everything from secular music, to African to Hanukkah,” said East Band Director Craig Kopetzki.
They’ll be playing anything from the theme song of “Christmas Vacation” and end with “O Holy Night.”
Similar to West, this concert includes the orchestra, choir and band, and will be broken up into two separate concerts.
Songs from either of the concerts include “Breath of Heaven” and “Most Wonderful Time of the Year” along with sacred Christmas music. According to Kopetzki, the choir may also perform a piece in Swahili at one of the concerts.
“I think the community wants to be entertained with holiday music. It just kind of adds to the festivity of the season,” Kopetzki said.
Not only does he expect these two concerts to be a fantastic way to get into the holiday festivities, but he also believes that this will be a great representation of cultures.
