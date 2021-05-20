Minnesota was promised a sense of normalcy during the summer months and, so far, it’s looking good. Minnesota State University’s Highland Summer Theatre is back and just began rehearsals Monday for its first production of the season — “The Complete History of America (Abridged)” — with performances May 26-29.
Actually, this season consists of two shows rather than the typical four. The second show, “Some Enchanted Evening,” runs June 9-12.
“The discussion throughout this whole academic year was what to do with Highland,” said Matthew Caron, artist director and managing director. Like others, the pandemic caused uncertainties and unknowns.
Last year’s cancellation of the season meant no proper farewell to the longtime esteemed department chair, Paul Hustoles. Hustoles retired in 2020 and was slated to direct all of the season’s productions. (Though Hustoles did come back earlier this year to direct “Mamma Mia!,” which sold out.)
“We were sad to have to cancel it last year when Paul Hustoles was still in charge,” Caron said. “It was a really tough call for him, but there was no other call for him to make — it had to go away.”
The department decided last fall that Highland would go on, but with productions that were not only of high quality and entertaining but also had a small cast. A two-season show allowed Highland to do a low-risk reinvention, “testing the waters,” so to speak, Caron said.
“One thing they (audience) will notice is a very small cast,” he said. “That’s a direct result of us being conscious of actor safety and backstage safety by having fewer people on stage.”
The first show — directed by James C. Van Oort — consists of three cast members, while “Some Enchanted Evening” includes five.
Other aspects of the production might look different — and feel different — for the audience and crew members with the loosening of COVID restrictions in the state. For Highland Summer Theatre, that means full-capacity attendance, and no masks or social distancing required for those who are fully vaccinated. Actors who are fully vaccinated will not be required to have a mask. At least, that will be the case for the second production.
“We were able to offer ‘Some Enchanted Evening’ with some assigned seating like pre-pandemic times,” Caron said. “The bummer is that the deadline for switching from 50% capacity to full is right in the middle of the first show.”
Though the first show will remain with COVID protocols at 50% capacity, the team’s excited to return to the stage after last year’s season was canceled due to the pandemic with the promise of things getting better.
“We have had patrons who have not been able to attend even with limited capacity because of the health concern and safety concerns,” Oort said. “It’s really refreshing and nice to think that may be less and less of a concern. Obviously, we’re still early in that process of fully coming back to life ... But it’s just a nice feeling to work again with our actors.”
MSU will follow the state guidelines including no masks required for fully vaccinated patrons and no social distancing. The actors and crew — if they’re fully vaccinated — may be unmasked if they’re comfortable, Caron said. Because the show was cast under the assumption of wearing masks, they, of course, won’t force cast or crew members to be unmasked.
However, performing without masks will bring a sense of freedom to the actors who, after a long year, have learned how to exude emotion and project their voices with masks on.
Throughout the year, actors learned and experimented with different masks. Sound, in particular, was a challenge, said Nicholas Wayne, Highland Summer Theatre’s co-artistic director. Wayne’s been the summer theatre’s music director for the last 15 years and he also will be so for “Some Enchanted Evening,” a production that consists of back-to-back songs.
“To be completely unmasked will be great,” Wayne said.
Though it’ll be different for everyone, especially after a year of actors keeping their distances and being masked. Wearing a mask during the performance for actors could be anxiety-inducing or uncomfortable as they navigate how to be expressive or exert their voices.
“They spent a year working with those limitations and they developed ways around them,” Caron said. He believes actors will feel a sense of freedom and expression without them.
Members of the production are simply elated with the return of Highland Summer Theatre — live theater in the community.
“We’re just thrilled to be able to give our students these opportunities,” Wayne said.
He said the shows seem appropriate for this time of year. “They’re light and great for this kind of summertime season we’re in,” Wayne said.
Especially with next week’s “The Complete History of America (Abridged),” said Oort, its director.
“It’s obviously a comedy — it’s not really deep kind of Shakespearean stuff — it’s meant to be fun,” he said. “It’s a kind of crazy night at the theater, really and that’s a nice, given the collective sigh of relief with the pandemic starting to go away and restrictions being lifted.”
The production, Oort said, is like a history lesson gone awry. The three characters go into like lectures but don’t necessarily know what’s going on.
“Sometimes they do, sometimes they don’t and then put on a series of funny sketches from different events from America,” Oort said.
Of course, the United States has had its serious moments throughout history, which is talked about in the script.
“As people, we have a tendency to take things too seriously or not take them seriously enough,” Oort said. “I think this shines a light on how ridiculous or how understated some things may be or swept under the carpet ... It’s kind of tongue- in-cheek.”
And as always, working with the talented actors at Highland is always a pleasure. In this script particularly, Oort said, the actors’ individual personalities shine.
Caron hopes patrons will be able to forget life’s troubles, if even just for a moment.
“We live in complicated, stressful times,” Caron said. “Things that I love about these two shows — especially with ‘Enchanted’ — it’s celebrating life, remembering the good things in life.”
Looking forward to fall, MSU’s theatre and dance department has exciting plans yet to be announced.
“With the pandemic still going on, we still wanted to do stuff safely, and hopefully next year, we’ll be at full force,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.