Classic works by African American artist Elizabeth Catlett (1915-2012) will highlight concurrent exhibits at the Hillstrom Museum of Art on the Gustavus Adolphus College campus, opening Monday and continuing through April 23.
Also on exhibit at Hillstrom during the two-month run will be clay and ceramic sculptures by Gustavus continuing assistant professor Nicolas Darcourt, who has taught ceramics in the college’s Art and Art History Department.
“Improvised Structures” is Darcourt’s first solo exhibit at the Hillstrom Museum.
An opening reception for the exhibits is set for 7-9 p.m. on Monday, with an artist talk by Darcourt starting at 7:30 p.m.
Donald Myers, director of the Hillstrom Museum of Art, said he is pleased how the concurrent exhibits have come together.
“We almost always do (concurrent exhibits),” Myers said, still planning the installations later this week. “Our space is sufficient that we can do each justice.”
Two Catlett works will debut that were recently added to the Hillstrom collection, Myers says, noting “there’s been a lot of movement into better representation” of Black artists for museums and art history.
“There are very few works from African American artists in the first half of the 20th Century,” Myers said, making the Catlett collection particularly important. Myers added that the museum’s namesake, Richard L. Hillstrom, intended to center on American art during that period.
“Although long admired by scholars, collectors, and cognoscenti of African American artists, only in the past few decades has Catlett begun to gain the widespread recognition and appreciation her work deserves,” Myers wrote in his director’s notes for the exhibit brochure.
Poetry by exhibition collaborator Philip S. Bryant, a faculty member in the African/American Diaspora Studies Program and the Gustavus English Department, will supplement the Catlett works. Also included will be paintings by Catlett’s contemporaries, African American artists Jacob Lawrence (1917-2000) and Eldzier Cortor (1916-2015).
The supplemental paintings have been lent by the Art Bridges Foundation. The foundation, the vision of philanthropist and arts patron Alice Walton, includes a mission to expand access to American art throughout the United States.
Art Bridges also supplied Gustavus with a grant to produce the exhibit brochure, to support outreach for the exhibition, as well as supporting a future visit to campus by Catlett scholar Melanie Herzog.
Herzog will present a lecture, titled Elizabeth Catlett: Kinship, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 4 to 5:30 p.m., at Wallenberg Auditorium, Nobel Hall, on the Gustavus Adolphus College campus. That lecture will be coupled with additional poetry readings by Bryant.
Catlett, the granddaughter of former slaves, was raised in Washington, D.C. Refused admission to Carnegie Institute of Technology because of her race, Catlett enrolled at Howard University, graduating with honors in 1935. She went on to earn the first Master’s of Fine Art in sculpture at the University of Iowa five years later.
Catlett would concentrate on drawing subjects from African American culture and later life in Mexico.
Darcourt’s ‘Improvised Structures’
According to a Gustavus press release, “Darcourt’s ceramic works use press-molded objects and hand-built shapes to focus on a mix of architectural ornament, exposed layers of earth, engineered forms, monument, and manufactured byproduct.”
Darcourt’s works all date from 2020 or later, including works from this year.
“The Museum is grateful to Darcourt for sharing this intricate yet monumental works that partake of both the elegance of fine decorative arts from the past and the rough, earthy nature of his clay medium,” writes Myers in his director’s notes for the exhibition.
Darcourt notes in his artist statement of this current work: “By focusing on a mix of architectural ornament, exposed layers or earth, engineered forms, monument, and manufactured byproduct, the accumulations I create express abstract notions of the confluence of memory, geography and society.”
An illustrated brochure of Darcourt’s Improvised Structures will be available free of charge at the exhibit. A version will also be available on the Hillstrom Museum website, as will a link to a video walk-through tour of the exhibit being planned for inclusion on the Gustavus YouTube channel.
Most of Darcourt’s works will be available for purchase.
In conjunction with the Catlett and Darcourt exhibits, students in the Dance Composition II class taught by Gustavus Theatre and Dance Department faculty member Jill Patterson will present a series of dance works choreographed drawing in relation to the works.
The dance program, titled Move/MEANT, will be performed at Hillstrom Museum on Tuesday, March 21, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. and again from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Regular hours at Hillstrom Museum are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and weekends 1-5 p.m. All exhibits and related programming are free and open to the public.
