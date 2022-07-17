Ekco Hollow was, by most accounts, Mankato’s “hippie commune,” located just south of Mankato along Doc Jones Road in the 1970’s and into the 1980’s.
In fact, Orville “Doc” Jones owned the house, and rented it to the young people who came to inhabit it. Some remember the rent was $40 a month, others remember $70 a month, total, split between all who lived there.
Some people remember seven or eight people living there at a time, others, like Claudia Cooper, who lived there in the early 1970’s, remember upwards of 20 people living there at a time.
Cooper isn’t so quick to call Ekco Hollow a commune, though. She had lived in a commune in Oregon, and she says Ekco Hollow was nothing like that. Though some called it a “commune,” most familiar with the place called it a “party house,” which may account for the differing memories.
Billy Steiner of Mankato, who never lived there but spent considerable time there, recalls, “It was definitely not a ‘drug-free zone.’”
Al Bjerke is another Mankatoan who didn’t live there, but was familiar with Ekco Hollow.
Both Steiner and Bjerke, members of the City Mouse Band at the time, say it was an after-hours gathering spot for people who liked music.
Steiner says, “Back in the day, bands would play from 9 p.m to 1 a.m. Then, we needed a place to go to continue to play music. Now, we’re all older, and we don’t play so late in the bars.”
Neither Steiner nor Bjerke are quick to label themselves “hippies” during their Ekco Hollow days. “Yeah, my hair was longer then,” Steiner remembers, “and yeah, I was a liberal. But we all just seeped into the mainstream. I always had a bank account, for example.”
Bjerke says though the times were different in some ways, they are very similar to today. “It was just a bunch of people sharing a house, just like college students do today. As musicians, we didn’t make enough to live on our own.”
Two other houses in Mankato joined Ekco Hollow as after-hours party houses, both recall. One was on State Street , the other was on Mound Avenue, both in Mankato. The house on Mound avenue, affectionately called “chateau le Dump” by both Steiner and Bjerke, has since been demolished. They were just places to go to play and listen to music, Steiner says.
But it was the house on Doc Jones Road that had the reputation as a destination. “People would come looking for Ekco Hollow,” says Steiner. The house was next door to Doc Jones’ residence, and people would often go to his door looking for a party, or a place to stay for the night. “Finally, Doc just put a sign on his mailbox saying, ‘No Vacancy’ to keep from being disturbed. He was a very open-minded guy.”
For having actually spent a few years living at Ekco Hollow, Cooper’s memories differ a bit from Steiner’s and Bjerke’s. Although she doesn’t regard the place as a “commune,” she says it was unique at the time. ‘Everyone there was transient,” she says. “It was unique because girls and boys were living together, though there were always more girls than boys,” she says.
Everyone had a role to play, whether bringing in wood for the fire, cleaning or making sure there were groceries. Cooper was one of the people who usually cleaned the kitchen, she says. The other two were guys. The three thought everyone should wash their own dishes, but that seldom happened. One day, she says, after washing the dishes for the entire house, they hid the dishes of the slackers in the attic to teach them a lesson.
Cooper had a part-time job at the time, and was able to buy groceries. “There were always people who were eating your bread,” she says.
There were always places for people to sleep at Ekco Hollow, she says. The house was divided up into tiny rooms, there were places under stairways, and sometimes, people just slept in the hay.
Though the cold in the winter froze the pipes, people stayed on and planted a big garden in the summers. “And we always had puppies and kittens around,” she says.
Though neither Bjerke, Cooper nor Steiner was sure about the place being called Ekco Hollow, according to a 1988 Mankato Free Press article about the closing of the “commune.” One of the first residents at the place worked for the Ekco flatware company, and thus christened the house.
As for the house harboring “hippies,” Bjerke says, “We were free-spirited, like-minded people protesting the war.”
Cooper added, “We were just kids, all different kinds of people. If there was a common goal, it was to party.”
