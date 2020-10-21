Between a historian and internet sleuth, the truth behind some urban legends and stories from around Minnesota are being brought to light.
Adrian Lee and Wesley Johnson bring the historical facts of some of these stories (think the Palmer House in Sauk Centre to the witch at Loon Lake Cemetery in Jackson County) to viewers on MCN6 9 p.m. Sundays with their TV show “Paranormal Fact or Fiction.”
Though the two are rather different — Lee, British, seasoned paranormal investigator, historian, psychic and author, and Johnson, American, filmmaker, director and music producer — both share the passion of the paranormal. Together, they look at the commonly embellished urban stories from around Minnesota, examining validity through historical evidence.
Lee, who now lives in Windom, and Johnson, of Mankato, met through a mutual friend, Sam Heddon. Heddon, who also produced “Paranormal Fact or Fiction,” had been working with Lee earlier this year producing his latest film documentary, “Solving Crimes from a Different Time.” Every movie needs good music — Heddon had suggested hiring Johnson to create the score.
The pair officially met at MarsCon, a convention in Minneapolis through Heddon. What was initially supposed to be a meet-and-greet between collaborators for a few minutes turned into a meeting lasting hours.
“Sometimes this happens in life when you meet someone and the energy just works out,” Johnson said.
Between the convention until early summer, the two remained in contact briefly. That was until Johnson sent Lee one of his paranormal freaky fact TikTok videos in which the two became co-hosts.
“I would pick a random location, read facts, read the story … It’s something I could do easily in a minute and people seemed to like it,” Johnson said. He began with Minnesota paranormal facts, and many of his sources had Lee quoted in it.
“I was trying to be smooth and try to be nice and said, 'I gave you a little shout-out,’ and ‘They quoted you (in this article),'” Johnson said. Lee’s reaction was unexpected to Johnson. “He was like, ‘Where did you get this rubbish?’” Johnson laughed.
Well, Lee said, the TikTok is great, “But it’s all wrong. Most of it is wrong,” Lee said.
The misinformation found online had been something that has frustrated Lee as a professional historian.
The idea for “Paranormal Fact or Fiction” had always been lingering in Lee’s mind. And Johnson’s TikTok just sparked that idea into fruition.
“I’m sick and tired of having to deal with false information, bad history and urban legend stuff that isn’t true,” Lee said.
Soon the pair came together to bring history to their viewers.
Mid-summer the duo headed to Renville County Historical Society and Museum to film the whole first season of the show in one take with a small crew. The first season primarily focuses on places Lee had spent years researching over the years in Minnesota, including The St. James Hotel in Red Wing, Loon Lake and Forepaugh’s Restaurant in St. Paul, Palmer House and The Mounds Theatre in St. Paul.
Johnson presents the famous haunted location with the information found on the internet to which Lee then confirms whether the information is factually correct through his experience and trade as a historian, along with his experiences investigating these locations over the years. Fiction, or false information, gets dinged by a bell. At the end of the 30-minute program, they tally up how much false information gets relayed on the internet.
“Paranormal Fact or Fiction” is set apart from other paranormal shows. The crew does not actively go to the locations to investigate. All of the locations already were investigated by Lee during his research for many of his books, including “Mysterious Minnesota” (which features Mankato, by the way).
“We are planning on doing a follow-up to this, but I think the best thing to do is go to buildings that I have already researched,” Lee said. “The historic research takes a very long time, looking on every page of every newspaper. … It’s very laborious.”
The following season, however, might include the crew being physically at some of the locations Lee has researched.
Ultimately the pair wants to bring history to the forefront and make it prominent.
“Adrian is a historian — I don't think a wrong date for him rubs him the wrong way,” Johnson said. “It’s claims that something happened 100 years before the place that was even built.”
Lee just hopes that those watching may get an interest for history via the paranormal. And as you watch it, maybe you'll learn some Minnesotan history.
“It’s to leave with more than what you arrived with,” Lee said. “To get people interested in history. … And lay to rest the misinformation and hyperbole that surrounds a lot of these locations.”
